Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 751
Every Wednesday, poets from around the world can find a Wednesday Poetry Prompt at Writer’s Digest. This week, write a magic poem.
For this week's prompt, write a magic poem. From magic 8 balls to magic moments, magic (or at least the perception of magic) is all around us. Consider all the magical possibilities and write your poem.
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
Write a poem every single day of the year with Robert Lee Brewer's Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. After sharing more than a thousand prompts and prompting thousands of poems for more than a decade, Brewer picked 365 of his favorite poetry prompts here.
Here’s my attempt at a Magic Poem:
“Mirrors,” by Robert Lee Brewer
As elegant clouds half obscure the full moon
on an autumn night in the forgotten wood,
I would like to cast a spell to put the world
to rest for but a brief century or two—
just long enough to erase the evil thoughts
thought out loud online and in person about
persons who perceive that other persons can't
conceive of a single original thought—
though I find oddly enough I lack the stuff
of such magic (it's tragic) living instead
with words and worlds in my head to raise the dead
ends most wish to never explore or rebuff—
so eyes closed I suppose what's real is a joke
and if we are dust we also all are smoke.