Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 751

Every Wednesday, poets from around the world can find a Wednesday Poetry Prompt at Writer’s Digest. This week, write a magic poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

For this week's prompt, write a magic poem. From magic 8 balls to magic moments, magic (or at least the perception of magic) is all around us. Consider all the magical possibilities and write your poem.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at a Magic Poem:

“Mirrors,” by Robert Lee Brewer

As elegant clouds half obscure the full moon
on an autumn night in the forgotten wood,
I would like to cast a spell to put the world
to rest for but a brief century or two—
just long enough to erase the evil thoughts
thought out loud online and in person about
persons who perceive that other persons can't
conceive of a single original thought—
though I find oddly enough I lack the stuff
of such magic (it's tragic) living instead
with words and worlds in my head to raise the dead
ends most wish to never explore or rebuff—
so eyes closed I suppose what's real is a joke
and if we are dust we also all are smoke.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

