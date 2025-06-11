Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 742

For this week's prompt, take the phrase "I'm (blank)," replace the blank with a new word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles could include: "I'm Ready to Start," "I'm Not Sure What to Write," "I'm All Alone," and/or "I'm the Best There Ever Was."

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at an "I'm Blank" Poem: