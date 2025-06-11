Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 742
Every Wednesday, poets from around the world can find a Wednesday Poetry Prompt at Writer’s Digest. This week, write an I’m Blank poem.
For this week's prompt, take the phrase "I'm (blank)," replace the blank with a new word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles could include: "I'm Ready to Start," "I'm Not Sure What to Write," "I'm All Alone," and/or "I'm the Best There Ever Was."
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at an "I'm Blank" Poem:
“I'm Pretty Sure,” by Robert Lee Brewer
I'm pretty sure
I don't know what
is coming next
or thereafter,
but that's OK
when you're content
to just follow
the road you're on,
and we're all on
the same highway
to wherever
it is that we're
all traveling
like there's any
where else to go.