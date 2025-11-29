The Pressure to Always Be “On”: Letting Go of the Hustle Mentality

The Myth of Constant Productivity

Somewhere along the line, writers started believing that if they aren’t producing, pitching, or publishing 24/7, they’re failing. Between social media updates, book launches, and the never-ending “what’s next?” question, it’s easy to feel like a turkey running around before Thanksgiving dinner—chaotic, flustered, and frankly, exhausted.

This “always-on” hustle mentality has become the silent stuffing of the writing world: everyone’s full of it, but no one really wants to admit it’s too much.

When Burnout Hits

When you’re constantly hustling, burnout sneaks up like that distant relative who shows up uninvited and overstays their welcome. You may start skipping creative breaks, pushing deadlines, and losing touch with the reason you started writing in the first place. Suddenly, your passion feels more like an obligation, and the joy that once filled your pages gets replaced with fatigue and frustration.

It’s a recipe for disaster—and no amount of pumpkin pie can sweeten it.

Focus on Gratitude Over Grind

Thanksgiving is the perfect time to step back and reassess. Instead of worrying about your next pitch or post, try focusing on what you’ve already created. Be thankful for your progress, no matter how small. Every paragraph, every idea scribbled on a napkin, every “save as draft” moment counts.

Give yourself permission to slow down and simply be. Productivity is not a personality trait; it’s a choice—and one that should include rest, reflection, and refills (of both coffee and gratitude).

Resetting the Pace

Here are a few ways to step off the hamster wheel and reclaim a healthier writing rhythm:

Schedule creative rest.

Block out Sunday afternoons for something that fills your cup—like baking a new pie recipe, taking a walk among crunchy leaves, or watching your favorite comfort show. Call it “creative recharge time,” and protect it like a deadline.

Unplug intentionally.

Put your phone on “Do Not Disturb,” close your laptop, and step away from the constant scroll. Spend an hour chatting with family over coffee or playing with the dog instead of checking your email for “urgent” updates.

Write for joy again.

Skip the word count goals and write a cozy Thanksgiving scene, a silly poem about cranberry sauce, or a letter to your future self. The point isn’t to publish it—it’s to remember why you love words in the first place.

This Thanksgiving, remember: Even the oven gets a break between batches. You don’t have to be “on” all the time to be a real writer. Rest is part of the process. Gratitude fuels creativity.