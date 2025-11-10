The Polyphonic Nature of a Strong Story (From Script)

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, Sentimental Value screenwriters Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt discuss what makes the story universal and polyphonic. Plus, read our recent film reviews, get an exclusive look at a chapter from screenwriter Phil Stark’s new book, and more!

Ballad of a Small Player Review

A hypnotic, hollow fable about gambling, ghosts, and the cost of losing yourself.

Script University November 2025 Courses and Live Events

Check out this month’s course offerings led by Script University’s industry experts!

Sentimental Value Review

When Art Becomes the Only Language Left Between a Family

How the Development Process is Like Making a Statue of a Dog

What does sculpting a dog statue and screenplay development have in common?

UNDERSTANDING SCREENWRITING: Welcome Grovellers.

Here are three possible nominees: One Battle After Another, A House of Dynamite, and Blue Moon.

Predator: Badlands Review

Dan Trachtenberg has breathed new life into the franchise, bringing strong writing and visuals and his own flair for capitalizing on the Predator’s strengths and weaknesses.

The Polyphonic Nature of a Strong Story: Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt Discuss Sentimental Value

Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt believe in the transcendent nature of art and recently spoke with Script about what makes a story universal and why ‘Sentimental Value’ is polyphonic.

A House of Dynamite – Review

Bigelow lights the fuse but never sets off the explosion.