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The 411 on Networking (From Script)

In this week’s round up from Script magazine, brush up on your networking skills, catch up on the latest film reviews, and more.

Script Magazine

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, brush up on your networking skills, catch up on the latest film reviews, plug into the latest episode from Reckless Creatives with Going Dutch showrunner, and dive into our interview with Liz Scarpetta on adapting the Scarpetta book series into a TV series.

The Bride! Review

A Punk Frankenstein Romance That Swings Big Even When It Misses

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Reckless Creatives Podcast – Joel Church-Cooper: Showrunner of “Going Dutch” on Family, TV Writing, A.I. and the Changing Industry

Hosts Jeanne and Sadie chat with “budget expert” and showrunner Joel Church-Cooper about everything except maybe his grocery list.

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Heel Review

A Brutal Psychological Thriller That Turns Morality Inside Out

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Balancing Multiple Tones: A Conversation with “Scarpetta” Creator and Showrunner Liz Sarnoff

Liz Sarnoff discusses staying true to the characters’ ideals while allowing for creative liberties and how her past work experience has prepared her for this project.

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Slanted Review

Wang’s Debut Cuts Deep Into the Skin of the American Dream, and the High School Hunger for Belonging

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The 411 on Networking

Here’s some tried and true networking tips on how to put your best foot forward, make the right connections, and leave a lasting impression.

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SELLING YOUR SCREENPLAY: Ep. 542 – Comedy Legend David Zucker on Ryan Reynolds, Matt Stone, Trey Parker and Hollywood

David Zucker talks about his writing class called Master Crash, a crash course on writing spoof comedy, working with Matt Stone and Trey Parker, and new The Naked Gun movie.

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