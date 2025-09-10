11 Successful Query Letter Examples for Writers in Various Genres

The number one thing a writer can do to find success is to work on their craft and write amazing manuscripts. But the best manuscripts may never get read by agents and editors without an effective query letter, especially from writers submitting over the transom to the slush pile.

The best way to learn what to do is to study examples of real query letters that have been effective for recently published books. So here are 11 successful query letters from our Successful Queries series on the site. Find query letters for a variety of genres, including mystery, romance, YA, self-help, and more.

Just click on the images and/or links to read the original queries and full commentaries.

A Rather Peculiar Poisoning, by Chrystal Schleyer (Mystery). From agent Sophie Cudd: "I loved this query for a lot of reasons—Chrystal did an excellent job of capturing the main elements of her story, keeping the synopsis succinct while not giving too much away."

Woven From Clay, by Jenny Birch (YA Fantasy). From agent Amanda Orozco: "It began with that touch of personalization that really helps set a writer apart in the inbox, that called to such a wonderful moment of connection, and then hit the ground running with two great comp titles that immediately gives the reader an idea of what this project might feel like."

A Resistance of Witches, by Morgan Ryan (Historical Fantasy). From editor Nidhi Pugalia: "Historical fiction set in WWII is a crowded market, but bring in some fantasy—some witches—and the entire category was revitalized for me. I did some searching, and to my utter shock, it hadn’t been done before."

When the Music Hits, by Amber Oliver (Women's Fiction). From agent Angeline Rodriguez: "Right off the bat she names two excellent novels I loved reading, which always helps grab attention but is additionally helpful here for their recency and direct relevance to the subject matter, demonstrating Amber’s keen knowledge of the marketplace and situating her work within a wider literary conversation. She then wastes no time establishing the concrete stakes of this story and how it’s relevant to both my list and the comp titles she’s cited."

The Fire Concerto, by Sarah Landenwich (Literary Fiction). From agent Henry Dunow: "The query letter is the first evidence of your writing that an agent or editor will see, so it’s crucial that it be as smart and concise and alluring as you can possibly make it. Sarah Landenwich’s query letter for The Fire Concerto is all those things, a finely-honed selling tool."

We Don't Talk About Carol, by Kristen L. Berry (Suspense/Thriller). From agent Sharon Pelletier: "Kristen’s terrific story pitch promises two things that I’m always looking for in fiction. First, she clearly and compellingly shows an immediate hook to a riveting mystery (external stakes) woven with a personal challenge for our main character (internal stakes). ... The other thing that Kristen’s query promises is a thought-provoking connection to a topic of substance."

Bad Nature, by Ariel Courage (Dark Humor). From agent Samantha Shea: "I knew after reading only the first sentence that I wanted to read her book."

Passion Project, by London Sperry (Romantic Comedy). From agent Lily Dolin: "From the first few lines of London's query, I knew exactly what the book was, who would read it, and what made it different from other novels in the genre. I was really impressed by London's ability to not only convey the plot and hook of the novel in a tight and direct pitch, but to do so with voice and humor."

Let Us March On, by Shara Moon (Historical Fiction). From agent Kevan Lyon: "Her pitch immediately captured my attention because she was describing a type of story that I was on the hunt for—stories of under-represented voices in historical fiction, about women specifically."

Shame on You, by Melissa Petro (Self-Help Nonfiction). From agent Laura Mazer: "I knew Melissa was an exquisite writer and that her story would be meaningful to readers."

Press 1 for 1nvasion, by J. A. Dauber (MG Science Fiction). From editor Kara Sargent: "This submission ticked a lot of boxes at the time I received it, as we're often challenged as middle grade editors to find the book that answers the question, 'What book would you recommend for my 10-year-old son?'"

