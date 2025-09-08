Successful Queries: Kara Sargent, Stacey Glick, and “Press 1 for 1nvasion,” by J. A. Dauber

Welcome back to the Successful Queries series. In this installment, find a query blurb to editor Kara Sargent from agent Stacey Glick for J. A. Dauber's debut MG novel, Press 1 for 1nvasion.

When he’s not writing about aliens, J. A. Dauber can be found talking to students about books, movies, and other fun stuff at Columbia University in New York City, where he is a professor of Jewish literature and American studies. He lives right near there, with his family, so that he can walk to work and see if anyone has dropped anything. Like a phone. After all, you never know. He also wrote a YA novel about a teenage supervillain named Mayhem which won an award from the Children’s Book Council.

From J. A. Dauber:

Sometimes, the story of selling a book is full of twists and turns, suspenseful moments, and complex negotiations. If that was the case with PRESS 1 FOR 1NVASION, my MG novel debut, you wouldn’t know it from me, though. I had just been lucky enough to sign with an extraordinary agent, Stacey Glick at Dystel—but not because of PRESS 1, but another project that I’m still working on with a co-author.

That project, for various reasons, is taking more time; but I had this novel that I’d finished, and liked, and in the interest of not letting the grass grow under our feet, we decided to send it out. Stacey read the manuscript, liked it, and decided to feature it in her agency newsletter. We worked together on crafting the blurb that would go out there:

PRESS 1 FOR 1NVASION is about a ten-year-old who really wants a phone. And ends up saving Planet Earth. Since Matt's parents won’t give him that phone, when he finds one just lying there on the sidewalk, he naturally picks it up and when he sees it’s on, he starts taking pictures. And that’s when he discovers that the crossing guard in front of his school is actually a monster. At least, so says the picture on the phone. Matt soon learns that: a) his lunch lady is also a monster; b) an invasion of Earth is due to take place within the next few days; and c) the lunch lady is having cold feet (well, tentacles) about the whole thing and needs his help. What happens next is a fast-paced, action-packed adventure that takes Matt and his friend Marcela through battles in their school cafeteria and high above the earth’s atmosphere; that places them in very close encounters with alien pets, best friends, and the business end of a gigantic oven; and that makes the characters ask themselves - and us - what you’d be willing to risk to save your friends, your family, and your whole planet. It’s a page-turner from ILA-CBC Young Adults’ Choice-winning author J.A. Dauber that’s funny and thrilling (but not too scary) that’s perfect for fans of books like Sal & Gabi Break the Universe mixed in with a dose of E.T., and a pinch of Star Wars. (Please note, Stacey Glick is the agent on this project.)

Fast forward to a few months later, when I’m at a party, and, like most humans at a party, I occasionally check my phone. I see that there’s an email from Stacey with the subject line “Cautiously Optimistic,” containing a forwarded email from my (then-future) extraordinary editor, Kara Sargent, that read, in its entirety:

I had mentioned that I was at a party. Now, you are imagining, I suspect, what most people imagine when they think of a party: loud music, people shouting over it at one another, general merriment and mayhem. This was not that kind of party. This was a reading party, where people sat in silence as other people read short stories or poems to the assembled group. It is actually delightful, with the right crowd (which this was)—but not when your brain is going a thousand miles a second and you are over the moon with possibility and excitement but also don’t necessarily want to tell anyone because what if it doesn’t happen?

But it would be impolite to leave early. Especially since I’d already read my piece, and now it was other people’s turn.

So I listened to a poem by T.S. Eliot, and a short story by William Carlos Williams, but my mind was full of kids trying to foil alien invasions, and the thought that my kids—and their friends—and hopefully lots of others—would get to meet these characters I had dreamed up, and share their wild, incredible adventure.

And, thanks to Stacey and Kara, they will!

From Agent Stacey Glick:

I was introduced to Jeremy through a friend from college who is also a children’s book publisher, and happens to be Jeremy’s cousin (such a small world true story)! She thought I might be interested in a high-profile project he was working on, and when I met Jeremy over Zoom I was immediately impressed with his talent (he is incredibly multi-talented!) and energy, and was very eager to work with him.

He mentioned a few other projects he had in the works, including PRESS 1 and when he sent it to me, I really appreciated the fun story that felt original and accessible for kids, with characters who were funny and real and pitch perfect. I was so thrilled when I sent it to Kara at Aladdin/S&S that she and her team saw what I saw in the book.

It’s such a happy moment when the stars align, and everyone agrees we have something special to get out into the world with the hope that kids of all ages (but mostly middle grade readers) will enjoy it for many years to come!

From Editor Kara Sargent:

I had not worked with Stacey before, but the query she sent me for Press 1 for Invasion immediately caught my eye. I remember it said something about how the story was about a boy who really just wanted a cell phone and ended up having to save the world, and I thought, "Check and check—both of those things sound relevant for middle grade, and I am fascinated to see what they have to do with each other!"

It turned out, the story was exactly as it was pitched: a kid who just wants a cell phone, and is not allowed to have one (thanks, parents!), finds one and thinks he's the luckiest kid ever... until he finds out the phone was a plant left for him by an alien who's having second thoughts about decimating the planet and needs some help. A great story premise for sure, but then the writing absolutely delivered. The story moves quickly and Jeremy has such a spot-on voice for middle grade.

Jeremy, I would come to learn, is an innately funny person, and his sense of humor came through immediately on the pages. Matt, the main character, is funny and quick-witted. He's not perfect (He lies to his parents about the phone! He makes a lot of questionable choices!) but he read like a real kid. I knew readers would love meeting him and going on this wild ride to save the earth with him.

This submission ticked a lot of boxes at the time I received it, as we're often challenged as middle grade editors to find the book that answers the question, "What book would you recommend for my 10-year-old son?" This book is definitely that—but it's a fun read for all different types of readers, and one I am really proud to have on Aladdin's list.

Kara Sargent joined Aladdin in 2020. She is an S&S Children’s alumni, having worked in Simon Spotlight as Editorial Director until 2015, after which she worked at Little, Brown Books for Young Readers as Editor in Chief of Brand, Licensed, and IP Publishing. Over the course of her career, Kara has written, developed, and edited hundreds of books for children of all ages, across formats as young as leveled readers and chapter books, and as advanced as young adult novels. Kara believes books are the perfect vehicle for introducing new stories, worlds, and perspectives to kids. She loves working closely with her authors to help develop their vision.