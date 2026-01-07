10 Book Proposal Writing Goals for 2026

Is 2026 the year you're going to get a book deal? If you write nonfiction, that means it's time to start setting some book proposal writing goals.

Most nonfiction books, whether business, self improvement, new age, reference, memoir, etc., are sold via book proposal. This document, which sells your idea, what makes it unique, and why you are the best person to write it—along with its marketability—is designed to get the attention of an agent. The agent then uses it to get interest from a publisher, who then needs to sell your idea internally to their editorial board in order to give you the green light.

That’s a lot of pressure on one little document. But it’s also a huge opportunity.

Much of what you create for your book proposal—especially regarding your author platform—works in favor of establishing you as the expert you are in your subject matter. And most of these goals can be worked on in 15-minute sprints.

So, pull up your calendar, create regular appointments with yourself to work on your book concept and proposal, and get set to celebrate your accomplishments this time next year!

Here Are 10 Book Proposal Writing Goals to Set in 2026

Note: Most of this is groundwork, so you get engaged and excited about your project and the process.

1. Name Your Book. Yes, it may change—by you or by the publisher—but something magic happens when you title your book project: It makes it real! For extra credit, come up with a keyword-rich subtitle.

2. Visualize What It Looks Like. When you think about your book, and imagine picking it up off a bookstore shelf, what does it actually look like? What is the tone/style, how is it divided—what sections, which chapters. This will help you in particular when you start working on the “What’s in the Book” and “Book Spec” sections, as well as your Book Contents and Detailed Outline.

3. Mock Up a Book Cover. Again, this will change; your publisher’s designers will create your book cover. However, since you now know what your book looks like in your head, you can still go into Canva or another graphics program and mock it up, print it out, and keep it on your desk for inspiration and motivation. Note: There is another use for that “cover graphic.” In the proposal, right after the title page, you have something called “splash,” which is a photo that represents your book idea.

4. Define Your Audience. Do some audience research. Go into your preferred search engine, and see what the market is for the type of book you are writing. It can be as simple as, “What are the trends in this genre?” “Who reads books on ____?” Then dig a little deeper, “What are [this demographic’s] spending habits?”

5. Find Your Comps. Comprehensive titles are recent (within five years), traditionally published, successful books that are similar to yours but different enough that whoever bought them needs yours as well. This will help you with goal #6.

6. Hone in on Your Differentiator. What is your book? What makes it unique? Why do people need to read it?

7. Write Your Overview. The overview—a one pager (sometimes two) at the beginning of your proposal—is the blueprint for your book and its marketability. All the other sections of your proposal—concept, context, and content—grow from there. Do that next!

8. Develop Your Author Platform. Your author platform is everywhere you show up on and off line. This includes your website, newsletter, social media, traditional media, speaking engagements, and more. Spending a few minutes each week setting up or updating your website and social profiles, as well as searching for and scheduling interviews and speaking engagements, will help you fill out this section. The best time to start getting media as your expert self is yesterday!

9. Go to Writing Events and Conferences. Writing events offer benefits beyond honing your craft. They give you access to writer friends, agents, and publishers. At some point you will have something to pitch, and direct-access—or access through an introduction—is everything! Try to attend something writing-related at least once a month. These can be workshops, mixers, or conferences, on and off-line.

10. Write Your Proposal. My article on how to brainstorm your book proposal will take you through the steps to get organized and get writing!