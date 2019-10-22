October wouldn’t be complete without a writing prompt about candy!
Creative Writing Prompt: The Sweetest Story
Write a scene or story that includes a piece of candy.
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
Mr. Yarks let out a hideous laugh, and blew the largest bubble in the history of the world. We trembled.
“Oh, my,” he cackled. “It seems we’re a bit stuck! Oh, boo-hoo, how sad!”
Every kid in the class was struggling now. A few began to cry.
“Why did you do this, Mr. Yarks?” asked Alfred, trying to hold back tears. “Why did you put this disgusting gum stuff on our seats? Now we can’t get out, unless…”
“Why indeed!” screeched Yarks. “It’s only October, and you punks refuse to listen! To anything! You jump out of your seats like kangaroos, and yell and throw things at me! Well, now, it looks like my favorite snack, super sugary gorilla double bubble shnubble will keep you seated…FOREVER!!!” Pop! Pop! His bubbles were killing our ears!
“But you have to let us go sometime!” cried Dirk.
“What do you mean, my lovely students? You can go whenever you wish, can’t you?”
Dirk looked down. Leave thier pants? No way. Not him or anyone…
…except for ME! I quickly loosened my belt, and I was free! Yarks didn’t count on this.
MORTON! MORTON? You…you are up! You’re wearing swim trunks?! But how…?!
“That’s right, Mr. Yarks. I go to the Y after school every Thursday. Saves me time. And now, I am coming for you!”
“NO! MORTON! Here, take all my gum, just don’t come near!”
I took his gum, made a huge wad, and stuck it all over him before gluing him to the ground. Everyone was cheering! MOR-TON! MOR-TON!
Yarks was helpless, and the shouts became louder. I was the hero! MOR-TON!
***
“MOR-TON! C’mon Morton, wake up!”
Huh? I lifted my head. Yarks stared down at me.
“Have a late night, Morton? And don’t think I didn’t see that gum in your mouth. Spit it out now. NOW!”
I slowly got up and walked to the garbage.
Sigh. Only October. It was gonna be a long year.
Happy Halloween:
Maureen and Ralph, together for over sixty years and married most of the time, spent their Halloween as they did for the last forty-five years: sitting at their front porch on their rocking chairs.
Ralph grabbed into the bucket of candies in front of them and fingered out a sour apple candy. Delighted, he unwrapped it and put it in his mouth. There, he let his tongue play with the candy.
“I always loved Halloween, seeing the kids all dressed up and getting happy for their treats,” Maureen said.
“I want to be honest with you,” Ralph began. “I never liked Halloween.”
“But you always seemed to,” Maureen looked disbelieved.
“Yeah, you were always so happy, and it made me happy,” Ralph replied and began to chew the candy.
Maureen looked at the face of her late husband. As usual, he was eyeing onto the next candy.
“You never minded the candies, though. I always have to make sure you are not eating all of it before the night is over,” Maureen laughed.
Ralph smiled back to her and fished another candy out of the full bucket.
“Where the kids are this year. The sun went down hours ago,” Maureen wondered.
“Maybe they began to dislike Halloween too,” Ralph suggested.
“Don’t be silly, and why did you never tell me about it?”
“I did last Halloween. You just don’t remember.”
“Last year, really?” Maureen wondered. “I don’t seem to remember a lot of things these days.”
“Yepp, told you maybe one or two hours before you killed me.”
“I killed you? Now you are talking silly.” Maureen said in disbelieve.
“Nope, you killed both of us on your favorite day of the year.”
“Why would I do that?”
“I guess you were afraid that I could not handle losing you or being without you.”
“Maybe it was the brain cancer I didn’t tell you about. I gave me these incredible headaches and blurriness. How did I kill us?” Maureen asked.
“Rat poisoning in our dinner. Thought it taste funny. It wasn’t pretty to see you die first, though.”
“I’m sorry, my love. What happens to the house?” Maureen asked, concerned.
“It’s still here but empty and back on the market,” Ralph pointed to the realtor sign at the edge of the street.
“I wonder who will buy it. Such a lovely place, suitable for a young couple to start a family.”
“Who knows, as long as you don’t scare them away, again,” Ralph pointed out.
In the dark, they saw two brave boys finally coming up to the front yard.
“That’s the house where the nice old lady went cuckoo and chopped her husband’s head off. Blood spilled all over the kitchen floor while his mouth was still chewing on the pork loin she cooked him for dinner,” fantasized one of them to scare the other.
Maureen looked at Ralph and grinned.
“That’s some crazy shit, man.”
“Phillip also ones went inside the house during a full moon and saw her ghost. She was holding a large kitchen knife in her hand, blood dripping from its blade,” the boy continued.
“Oh look, there is a bucket full of candies. Do you think they are from last year?”
“I don’t know, but let’s grab some and get the hell out of here. This house gives me the creeps.”
Quickly, the boys ran down the lawn and back onto the street.
Maureen looked happily at Ralph.
“Happy Halloween.”
Cute story. Gory and touching at the same time.
Cherie looked over the valley of pixie stixs waving with the breeze. The cotton candy clouds floated by and grew darker with each passing minute. She could smell a faint scent of chocolate chip cookies in the strong wind. The lake of amber colored honey formed peaks from the mighty storm. She could feel the moisture in the air as she stood under the sugar plum tree.
“Hey watch it!” Cherie looked down toward the squeaky voice at her feet. There stood a red little gummy bear.
“Where am I?” she asked
“You’re in the land of Pez!” the gooey little creature answered.
“How did I get here?” Cherie questioned as the cocoa filled liquid stopped falling from the sky.
“You came out of the Twizzler tornado.” The sugary grizzly spoke as it started to walk away.
“Where are you going?” Cherie inquired
“To Emerald Nuts City, you can come with me. You’ll just end up there Now or Later anyway.” The tiny treat continued toward a golden colored sidewalk.
“Why are you going there?” Cherie questioned while following the red bear.
“To see The Blizzard. I heard he could help me get more courage so I can stop getting eaten alive at work.” The bear’s legs were just as squeaky as his voice.
“You think he could help me get home. I have a term paper due on dream interpretation tomorrow.” Cherie remembered the little book store she stopped at to get a book about the subject.
“I guess it would be worth a try. All we have to do is follow the peanut brittle road.” The bear’s tiny hands pointed to crunchy path.
“How do you know all of this?” Cherie tried to get a handle on the whole situation.
“The Lollipop Guild told me. They also said that I need to watch out for the wicked Twix.” The bear looked down the trail one way and then the other way.
“Well, lets go. Which way?” Cherie mimicked the little one’s actions
“Toward the candy corn field.” The ruby delight began to hop down the pathway.
The two traveled down the bumpy path until they were surrounded by giant yellow, orange and white candies.
“Hey you two. Where are you going?” the new friends looked around to see a gingerbread man standing in the field of candy corn.
“To the see the Blizzard so I can get courage and she can get home.” The gelatin bear told him.
“Do you think that he could help me with my brain so I don’t feel so baked all the time?” the confectioned cookie
asked.
“Why not try?” Cherie chimed in.
The gingerbread man agreed so the Three Musketeers head on their way.
After a little while Cherie noticed a caramel apple tree and went to pick her favorite treat when it spoke and slapped her hand. “Hey you! What do you think you’re doing?” then she began to feel herself shake. At first she thought maybe she was trembling with fear but then realized….
Cherie snapped awake to find herself in the bookstore. The store clerk stood there shaking her on the shoulder. “You can’t sleep here. Are you going to buy that book or not? We are closing.”
“Uh, yeah I’ll take it.” Cherie wiped the drool off of her mouth and stood fumbling with her purse. She followed the store clerk to the register and thought to herself “I should never try to study on an empty stomach again.”
resubmitted from 9-25-2013
CANDY, CANDY
I walked through the forest, captivated by the immense trees as squirrels scampered through the crunchy leaves. Birds nestled in the majesty of the tall oaks, clear water cascaded over the rocks into the stream. Why would mother say never to enter this place?
Beneath the noble oaks, sat a boulder carpeted with shamrock green moss. I lay atop my cool, resilient resting place under the orange and yellow awning of the trees, lost in the colors and shapes of its arch. Mother’s words echoed in my mind–”Danger awaits your weakness.” I see no danger, only beauty.
The deer dashed past me and halted at the clear water. Its head sharply turned, body tensed, its strong thigh muscles pulsating from its run. Its black eyes captured my gaze, nose twitched at my scent. It offered me a slow blink, lowered its head, and partook in an afternoon beverage. Could the deer have fled from a pursuer? Is the gun of a hunter what mother thinks would put me in danger? I think not.
My fingers tickled the moist, lush moss beneath my hands. I inhaled the faint aroma of apples emanating from the Purple Brittlegill fungi peeking through the ground of this forbidden forest. The deep color of their caps brought vibrancy to the landscape before me. Would weakness await me if I nibbled these earthy tasting delights? I think not.
My eyes wandered upwards, admiring the colorful canopy protecting me. Rays of sun peeked through the yellow and orange casting random spotlights on the ground. Birds flew from branch to branch, chirping their repetitive song. Could they be the danger my mother spoke of? Could their song sing me into a night of sleep I would be too weak to rouse from? I think not.
What did mother fear?
My nose whiffed a different smell–a sweet smell. Could it be candy? I love my candy. At the mere sight of a delightful treat, I quiver. My taste buds dance, lips water, and my belly emits a hollow growl. Euphoria sends me floating in a chocolate river resting on a raft made of licorice. Giant tootsie rolls float by. Pillows of jelly beans surround my weary head, and a blanket of caramel keeps me warm as I ogle the marshmallow clouds. Fruity-flavored lifesavers dangle from the sides of my raft. Lollipops are my oars.
Mother scolds my hyperactivity, my jagged teeth, and rotund little body, but my soul is satisfied by the overindulgence of my sweet crystalline.
My eyes squinted, nose scrunched as I examined my canopy. The yellow and orange colors called to me. I scrutinized their shapes. Triangles. Triangles–yellow and orange. Mother was right!
My laughed echoed through the forest as the squirrels and birds danced within the arch releasing the yellow and orange triangles. I lay on my boulder, mouth wide open, hands spread wide, catching and eating the yellow triangles. The danger of gluttony has found my weakness–candy corn.
Almond Joy was conflicted. On the one hand, he had survived seven Halloweens without being eaten. That was an accomplishment; the oldest piece of candy in the bowl. The lady really should get new candy, but he wasn’t going to complain.
The Milky Ways were the worst… bragging about their popularity, staging themselves at the top of the bowl, getting devoured almost immediately. Don’t get him started on the Recess’. Talk about divas.
Almond Joy sighed heavily. How many times had he been picked up by a costumed child to be thrown back into the bowl? “Yuck, coconut,” they would say.
Then he met Mounds. It was love at first sight on Halloween night. They snuggled together at the bottom of the bowl.
“Hey, let’s do something crazy,” Mounds said.
“Sometimes you feel like a nut.” He did his best to smile.
There were some discarded Milky Way wrappers in the bowl. They quickly disrobed and donned the new wrappers, but not before copping a glance at each other in the nude. The doorbell rang and they giggled together.
A large group of children hollered in glee and grabbed handfuls of candy. It was getting late and the lady didn’t mind.
Two globs of regurgitated candy lay on the sidewalk. They struggled to reach each other, tears of bittersweet joy languishing in their hearts. A dog came by and finished the job, not knowing yet that dogs shouldn’t eat chocolate.
The pile of dog puke stained the shag carpet, an intact almond topping it off.
That was a great story! I “chuckled” through the whole tale.
It was sunny and crisp as Dad drove Ali and me to school. We past the abandoned warehouses, crumbling houses, and the gas station with bars on the windows, the peeling beer and cigarette signs on the cinder block walls. We were so hip now that we’d moved back to the city.
“That’s where my friend lives.” Ali mused from the backseat, just as we came to a stop light beside what was either a park or a filming location for an episode of NCIS.
Dad perked up, found Ali in the rear view. “What’s that, sweetie?”
She shrugged. “Behind that gas station. It’s where my friend lives.”
My dad did this blinking thing when he panicked. And it wasn’t helping his driving. “Um, okay. When did you go in there?” he asked, his voice going high.
“Dad. You ran a red light.”
Ali giggled. “Yesterday, on my bike. I go there lots.”
Dad sipped/choked on his coffee, blinked, then wiped his mouth on his sleeve. “You um, you rode your bike. Up here?”
My sister loved to ride her Sea Stars bike, it had the handlebar streamers and everything. She nodded. “Yep, lots of times. My friend gives me candy.”
We nearly took out a fence post as Dad swung the car to the school parking lot. He looked at me like it was my fault. I shrugged. “I have soccer Dad, remember?”
He whirled around in full panic mode. An SUV slid to a stop behind us and slammed on the horn. “Ali, now you listen to me. You know better. One, you shouldn’t be riding up on a busy street. And two, never, ever take candy from strangers.”
“Oh, Mr. Crowbar isn’t a stranger. He’s nice. Silly too.”
Dad looked at me. I took over the talking. “Crowbar?”
“Uh huh. It’s a funny name. He’s missing all his teeth. I think he ate too much candy. He told me about it when I fell down on my bike the other day.”
“Sweetheart, you listen to me.”
“That’s what Crowbar calls me, Sweetheart.”
Dad’s Adam’s apple looked like a bowling ball banging around in his throat. “Ali. What does um, Mr. Crowbar look like?”
“Well, I don’t know. He usually wears a ski mask.” She looked at Dad, then me, fixed the sparkly barrette in her hair. “And he smells funny but that’s okay because Mom always says everyone is different. And there’s nothing wrong with different because—”
“Ali, no. Please. Look at me baby.”
Dad was basically in the backseat. It was too much. To look at Ali. Her wide eyes brimming with innocence. The car behind us honked again.
Mom had wanted to move back to the county ever since we got here. But Dad insisted on fixing up a historic home on the bumpy cobblestone street. Now, as he watched Ali take us in, he sighed, muttered some words to himself.
“Okay,” he said, shoving the car in gear.
“Dad, where are you going?”
“What do you mean, ‘where am I going?’ Back to the gas station. I need to have a word with this Mr. Crowbar character.”
My dad, all five feet nothing of him. Khakis, loafers with tassels on them, going to confront some guy called Crowbar. “I don’t think it’s a good idea.”
Ali squealed. “Yay, let’s go see Mr. Crowbar. I’ll bet he’ll give us all a piece of candy.”
With teeth gnashed, Dad gunned it for the gas station, slamming on the brakes as we approached a sea of blue lights the lot. Dad moved the car to the curb, where the police were grappling with a body on the ground. We gawked from the window.
“Mr. Crowbar!” Ali had already unbuckled her seat belt and opened the door. Now we watched as my little sister, clad in pink, shot across the lot to the scene, through the officers, where she knelt at the ground beside a the figure lying on his stomach.
We rushed after my sister. She was nodding, talking with the man in custody as the police looked around. The suspect, with one pocked cheek to the ground, his hands cuffed behind his back, shot a toothless smile at Ali. A ski mask lay beside him.
I started for my sister, to pull her away, when Dad leaned in close. “We probably shouldn’t mention this to your mother.”
“No, probably not.”
A well told, highly entertaining story, Pete.
Crazy story! Wow! That’s a great story, but I do agree, Mother shouldn’t hear about!
Enjoyed the dad’s descriptive panic. Loved Ali’s innocence–frightening, but sweet. Ali’s bike streamers brought back memories. Nice story, Pete.
LOOK! I am not trying to sound Bit O’Honey, and I know I have don’t have a Riesen. My Sweet Tart and I, being Nerds, spontaneously decided to go outdoors to see the evening Skybar. The Sour Patch Kids were at Mr. Goodbar’s house. He had a few Junior Mints who delightfully volunteered to watch our little Milk Duds.
Toblerone wanted to come along, suggesting we’d be like the Three Muskateers, but before he heard any Snickers from my Kit Kat, I offered her a passive aggressive “NEVER!” for my answer.
“We’ll see, maybe.”
She put up a lot of Hubba Bubba, which made my Hot Tamale just about to have a Blow Pop. I personally didn’t want to Razzles her, so I told her we’d give her a Ring Pop real soon. Another passive, “NEVER!”
She almost suggested we go on a Spree, but I put the Sno-Caps on that, and told her that next week is Pay Day, and I didn’t have a 100 Grand just sitting in the bank.
“Oh Henry,” she complained. “My little Swedish Fish. Mike and Ike told me about a place where we can Skor on some deals for clothes for the Sugar Babies.”
“Hey, Take 5,” I held up my hands, hoping she’d Caramello down, “Our first date night in weeks, and you want to spend it buying clothes for our Gummi Bears?”
“We can do it Now and Later,” she suggested.
I asked. “That doesn’t even make me want to Mamba, worrying whether our little Goobers have new clothes when we get a moment to have fun.”
“Don’t get your Jujyfruits all Twizzlered up,” she soothed. “It could be fun, don’t be such a Goo Goo Cluster.”
I was Gobstoppered, “Goo Goo Cluster? Look, Dots told me about a spot right by the Chick-o-Stick where we can see the Starbursts Skittles across the Sky Bar, possibly even Mars and the Milky Way.”
She Snickers, which gets my blood boiling.
“Are you making fun of my idea?” I asked timidly.
She put the Crunch on that. “They need clothes.”
“Wunderbar,” I sighed in defeat, noting the Warheads dotting behind that Red Hot glare.
“We can do some star gazing afterwards,” she offered.
“But shopping makes me feel like my Raisinets are shriveling.” I was trying to seem Lemon Headed, but I know that sounded a bit Laffy Taffy.
“You’re on a Rocky Road, Smarties, and you think I’m going to throw you Lifesavers?”
“We can’t anyway because we have Zero funds,” I raised my hands up, offering a Nougat of truth, not ready to Rolo ver yet. “I have carried Mounds giving away Almond Joy, and all I want to do is have a Fun Dip with the woman who Pop Rocks my world?”
She had a cute little surprised smirk on her face, “And who may that be?”
“You, Dove.” I said with a soft Kiss on her nose. “Let’s go be kids again. Will you go on a date with me?”
She sighed, and her eyes melted like Butterfinger as she understood. “That sounds like a Whopper of a good time!”
No lemon drops here, joe. A lot of hard work went into this. Shrivelling raisinettes made me get some funny looks on the train! The energy in your writing is palpable.
Like Beebles, I felt bad that his Raisinettes shriveled up. Very clever work here. I think you got them all.
Wow, Joe, you didn’t miss beat, or a piece of candy. You used each named piece perfectly. Great job on the prompt.
This brought me pure Almond Joy as I Snickered. Great job.
This was truly amazing. Well done, Sir!
Boomer went to the masquerade party not really expecting Karen to attend, but if she did, he’d be pleasantly surprised. He went dressed as Jack, from the nursery rhyme Jack and Jill. It had been a little joke between them. He was always slow on the projects they worked on together, and when he fell behind in his work, it was Karen that came to his rescue. It made them laugh … Jack fell down and Jill came tumbling after.
The rest of the work crew was already there. Matt was a skeleton. Grace had a broom and witch’s hat. There were vampires, ghosts, and one person dressed up in something green that Boomer had no idea what it was. Waiters walked through the crowd serving drinks, Jell-O shots, and Halloween candy. Boomer grabbed a shot, a scotch, and a handful of candy corn. The lemon Jell-O shot’s tart taste went well with the sweet candy. The bold taste of the scotch afterwards was delicious. He felt a little better after the scotch, looser and less nervous. He hadn’t seen Karen since she left for her new job. He missed her. He wondered if she remembered him. Boomer scanned the room but didn’t see her.
Disappointed, he was about to leave the party when he noticed a waiter standing beside him.
“Nothing for me, thanks.” Boomer said.
“And here I thought you liked scotch.” The waiter said.
Boomer took a closer look.
“Karen! I didn’t know if you’d be here. Are you working? Is this your new job? I’m confused.” Boomer said.
Karen laughed. She gestured to her waiter’s uniform.
“Do you like my costume? She asked. “Here, drink some scotch.”
Boomer muttered his thanks and drank the scotch. This time it tasted a little more bitter than bold.
Karen laughed again. She offered him some candy.
“Here, eat the candy corn. It masks the bitter taste in the scotch.” She said.
Boomer ate some but he didn’t feel well. He looked around for a chair to sit down in, but the chairs were all so far away. He collapsed to the floor. From his new vantage point on the floor he could see other people lying on the floor too. The waiters were walking around with knives in their hands. They were cutting the throats of the fallen. Boomer could see pools of blood spreading across the floor. Grace lay on her broom facing him. She had a faraway look in her eyes.
Karen knelt down and whispered in Boomer’s ear- “Don’t be afraid. It will all be over soon. We made a good team, didn’t we? It’s a shame I couldn’t take you with me to my new job, but they only had room for one. The pay, by the way, is to die for.”
She sat back and pulled her knife out of its sheath. With a little frown on her face Karen said-
“Poor Jack, you’ve fallen down again. Don’t worry, Jill is here to help.”
Woah! That fell apart fast. Who does Karen work for now? The SS? I thought it was jhowe’s prompt suggestion to show your dark side. I am never going to a party again, never. Certainly brought an emotional response from me.
What a turn this took. A horror story in disguise. Well done, DMelde.
Wow that flipped fast ! Didn’t see that coming! I enjoyed this, nicely done!
Loved the surprise ending, but I don’t think Boomer did.
Meredith Toomey pulled into the parking lot of the Save Right grocery store. She always promised herself she would get only what was on her list. But inevitably, she’d pick up items she had not originally planned to.
As she made her way through the store, she was thinking of her 10-year old daughter Kayla. Kayla was at a difficult age, trying to grow up and learn how to begin navigating her own way. Last school year, when Meredith picked her up from school, Kayla would excitedly tell her mother about her day. This year was different. Kayla was not as quick to share with her mother. And she seemed preoccupied with getting some of the girls in her class to like her.
Looking at all the Halloween candy in the store, Meredith was struck with an idea. She would surprise Kayla and make some strawberry fruit roll-ups that Kayla could take to school and pass out to her classmates.
That evening, Kayla walked through the kitchen and noticed her mother spreading a strawberry purée onto a baking sheet lined with a silpat.
“What are you making mom” Kayla inquired.
“I thought I would make strawberry fruit roll ups for you to pass out to your teacher and classmates. I even have tiny index cards that you can use to write notes and attach to the fruit roll up packages.”
Kayla’s eyes lit up. “Oh Mom! Thank you. That’s amazing.” And all of a sudden, it was like the floodgates opened. The old Kayla resurfaced. And she began to share with Meredith some of the challenges she was facing this school year: girls in cliques who didn’t want to befriend her. Boys who looked on with envy when she got a right answer in class. Meredith encouraged her daughter to just be herself and not worry about who liked her and who did not.
As she cleaned the kitchen later on, Meredith wrote in her journal: “Never underestimate the power of candy. Who knew that a batch of strawberry fruits roll ups, would get Kayla to open up about the rough school year she is having.”
After school the next day, Kayla looked happier than she had in a while, and told her mother what a hit the fruit rolls up had been.
“Fruit roll ups for the win!” Meredith wrote in her journal that evening.
ah, sweet story. It looks like a win-win to me.
I love a happy ending! Yay!
Ah, such a difficult age. Very nicely handled and good use of the candy.
A very satisfying story if there ever was one. Now I’m feeling bad I had my characters bite the dust. Nice going, Freelance.
Such a sweet story.
A touching story to a horrible reality. Nice job.
Great story! Simple and yet tugs at the heart strings.
