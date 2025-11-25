ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Still Life

Every writer needs a little inspiration once in a while. For today’s prompt, create a flash piece that feels like a still life.

Moriah Richard
Photo by Roberta Sorge on Unsplash

As much as I adore still life paintings, I think that modern still life photographers have an extra layer of challenge—they have to capture the feeling of a still life painting in a digital photograph.

Let's give ourselves that challenge. For today’s prompt, create a flash piece that feels like a still life.

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.

Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. Learn more about Moriah's editorial services and writing classes on her personal website.
