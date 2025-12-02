ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
The Way Alone Feels

Every writer needs a little inspiration once in a while. For today’s prompt, create a flash piece that captures the way loneliness feels.

Moriah Richard
Photo by Aləx Buchan on Unsplash

One of our most challenging experiences as writers is to capture the way that an emotion feels in the body. Today, let's practice by translating the way that loneliness feels to the page.

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.

Moriah Richard
Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. Learn more about Moriah's editorial services and writing classes on her personal website.
