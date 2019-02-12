Writing Prompt: The Hate Note

You arrive at home to find an envelope addressed to you on the ground outside your front door. Inside, you find a letter proclaiming the writer’s deep and undying hatred for you. The note is not signed.
Mrs. Picksly thumbed open the envelope she found on the wooden porch and pulled out the note.
“I really don’t like you. Actually, I really hate you. Really. Thinking of you is a declaration of war. Looking at you is so offensive I want to scream. If I touched you, I would have to wash in a bathtub full of TIDE for 27 days.”
Oh, my! Mrs. Picksly put her hand to her mouth. Such hateful words.
“I want to feed you to my pet hamster, but he’s already so fat. I hope a STOP sign falls on you when you walk your dog. Maybe it will rain so hard and you will be washed down the sewer.”
She couldn’t read anymore. Who could write these things to a seventy-four year old lady who had no enemies. Mrs. Picksly shivered. Then, out of the corner of her eye, she saw someone move behind the tree in her front yard. Was that a boy? He was about eight years old.
“Excuse me!” she shouted. “YOU! COME HERE NOW!”
The boy had a look of exaggerated shame. “Yes, ma’am?”
“Did you write this letter?”
The boy sighed. “No, ma’am, I just delivered it. I was walking along and stopped by someone who asked me to deliver it.”
Mrs. Picksly stared. “Who was it? Tell me, boy!”
“I can’t.”
“You must!”
“Sorry.”
“How about for a cookie.”
“Two?”
“Deal.” Mrs. Picksly got the cookies and handed them to the boy.
“Thanks. It was your neighbor. Bye!” He ran away.
Really? Mrs. Hergon? OOhhh…she was gonna get it.
*******
Phillip ate his cookies and smiled. That made sixteen cookies in all. Not bad for a days work. He pulled out his next envelope and walked up the porch steps.
-*So this prompt only loosely follows the prompt and is more based off the song Pablo Picasso by Citizen Cope
Linwood Wilmer was known affectionately as “Toothache” to those who frequently crossed the Jamesway Bridge. He could usually be found near the billboard, a palm to his jaw, wincing as he hobbled, searching for aluminum cans or whatever else anyone may have pitched from their window. Sometimes he’d fix up a scarf, tying it up nice with a bow on top of his head like in the cartoons. To most people, old Toothache was something to point out, to wave at in passing, worth maybe a few miles’ banter before taking the on ramp to the interstate.
Toothache enjoyed living alone, although, to be fair he didn’t consider it that. He had the lady watching over him. With her gentle blue eyes and the slight curve to her nose, her skin radiated the days’ sun while her giant, gleaming smile caught the moonlight on clear nights. The lady whispered into his thoughts, promising him a safe night’s sleep—a few hours reprieve from the teeth that troubled him so.
He liked the overpass, the thump-thumping along until the first pulse of pain found his jawbone, the start of another excruciating day of torture. It was no different on that first day of spring, as Toothache rubbed his eyes, his palm finding his jaw. The taste of rot in his mouth. It was then he looked to the lady. What he saw made him scream.
No. No. No.
He spat puss as he clambered to his feet, his untied boots flapping at the soles. Tears filled his eyes, as he took it in. She was mutilated, covered in blood. It covered one eye, dripping and running from her shiny blonde hair to her lovely unblemished skin, past her ear to her dimples. But the teeth, her gleaming white teeth had been destroyed.
Some sort of message. The letters rearranged themselves to shapes, squares and triangles, blurring into the hatred. While Toothache had never learned to read, he had a sense for these types of things. And he knew this was done out of hatred. Hatred towards him.
She cried out for his help.
Toothache scrambled to pick up his staff. He climbed up to her, to defend her honor. He scrubbed her cheeks, cars honking and yelling as they sped past him. Tears filled his eyes. His hands, already rough and calloused, bled and blistered from his labors.
He collapsed on the side of the road, her face now filled with white patches. He dragged himself back to his hole, where she spoke to him that night. She asked if he still loved her. Toothache wept more, stoking the fire as the cars thumped along.
Toothache woke to the sound of machinery. Of men gathering, a scaffold being built at the lady’s pedestal. Toothache turned, again reaching for his staff as he pulled himself out to defend his lady’s honor.
The men turned, eyes widening as Toothache jabbed the staff at them, a warning shot for them to clear off.
“Take it easy, man.”
Toothache was not about to take it easy. The lady screamed out, calling for him to help. The men, having ripped out the sky from behind her head were we’re now peeling at her skull.
He let out a wail, then charged.
***
The police arrived to find Toothache in front of the billboard, waving a stick and daring anyone to come near. The men were huddled in the crew cab, windows up, watching with smirks. After a quick game of Rock, Scissors, Paper, the losing officer sighed and started to get out of the cruiser. “What do you think’s gotten into him?”
The driver gave his partner a smile. “A toothache, man. It’ll drive you crazy.”
Carrie arrived home exhausted after a long day at the history museum. She ran the museum’s social media pages and was responsible for responding to inquiries about their upcoming events and exhibits. She was thankful that her husband Timothy had taken the children away for a few days to visit their grandmother.
She was looking forward to taking a long shower then crashing in front of the t.v. with a bowl of soup and enjoying a Golden Girls marathon. Also on her agenda: baking a batch of her famous brownies for the new neighbor. A man about her age had moved onto the street two weeks ago. He kept his head down and stayed to himself. Carrie wanted to take some brownies and welcome him to the neighborhood.
As she reached for her key to open the front door, she noticed an envelope on the ground. Her name was written neatly on the front, and there was no return address or other indication who it was from.
After hanging her jacket up and setting her purse down, Carrie opened the envelope.
“I’m sure you don’t remember me,” the note began. “But I’ve hated you since our senior year at Edington High School. I wanted to ask you to the prom. But like everyone in our class, you treated me as an outcast. I went out of my way to be nice, and you ignored me because I was the new kid and didn’t dress like everyone else. The sad thing is, you’re still ignoring me. I saw you at the museum two days ago. I tried to speak, and just as you did in high school, you walked right past me. You’ll be forced to deal with me sooner or later.”
Carrie’s heart felt as if it would jump out of her chest. Was she being stalked? The author of the note left it unsigned. But they made it clear they saw her just days ago. At her workplace.
Her mind was racing. Should she call her husband and tell him? His first inclination would be to come home immediately. The museum had the best security staff, and she never felt uneasy at work, but she thought she should share the note with her supervisor tomorrow.
Tim called her that evening while his mother played Uno with the children. “How was your day?” “It was fine,” she said unconvincingly. “Carrie, are you sure everything is OK?” “Of course. Everything is fine.”
After she and Tim hung up, Carrie put the note in her purse. She went to the living room to close the blinds, and as she did, she noticed the new neighbor on his porch, staring at her house.
THE HATE NOTE
“How could you leave me? Why did you leave us? Did I do something wrong? Was I not enough? Doesn’t matter. I hate you. I HATE YOU. I don’t need you anymore. I don’t even want you anymore… Me and mom will be just fine without you. We don’t need you anymore.”
Klem flipped the paper over, not finding anything on the back. The rain began to fall, leaving random wet splotches over the penned words. The blue ink bled into the paper like stained tears. The handwriting was ugly, some of the letters awkwardly small and large. But the memory of writing it was harsh and vivid. When his mother called him to come over because of an emergency, he didn’t expect it to be about his old letter. The letter he thought he lost. Not that he was devastated of its absence. He never did have an address to send it to anyways.
Rubbing his thumb along the torn edges, Klem briefly lingered over the last word before crumbling the paper and stuffing it deep into his coat pocket. The sound of a child’s laughter and his wife’s muffled voice cut through his mind’s static, bringing him back to reality. The porch light flickered on and off, casting long shadows down his face. He blinked back the rain water from his eyes, placing a hand on the doorknob and exhaled. If only his Dad could see the man that he became. The man that his Dad never was.
Then would he have been proud?
The Hate Note:
(a continuation of the red snow prompt)
“What are you writing? And where did you get that paper?” I asked Ben as we trudged through the snow covered forests of Fairyland.
Ben harrumphed, “If you were organized, Kayla, you would always have a pen and a piece of paper in your backpack.”
I rolled my eyes for what felt like the twentieth time today, “Just focus on the mission.”
He threw his hands in the air, stopping, as I trudged on in the snow, “What mission?” He sneered, mocking me, “The one you made up? The one to kill the freaking king of fairies?” On the word “freaking” he covered his mouth in shame before continuing.
“Yes. It’s gonna work, we’re the dynamic duo, remember?” I nudged him, and he reluctantly began walking again, “Best friends?”
“I guess,” He mumbled, “Best friends.”
I reached out to snatch the pen and paper from his grip, but before I could an earthquake like force threw us to the ground. I careened into a snowbank, Ben falling a few inches from me.
“Nooo!” He complained, “My hate note!”
“That’s what you’re worried about?” A new voice said, appalled.
I whipped my head to see who–or what–had joined us. I heard Ben groan in dismay when he saw, and I would have to if I was as much as a coward as him.
A huge, hulkering fae stood before us, hands on her hips and a snarl on her face. She had huge, sharp teeth and horns on the top of her head, her wings spanning what looked like the whole world.
I said a word that Ben would most certainly chastise me for later.
“You want to kill Oberon?” The fairy said, cocking her head a little towards the unfazed Ben.
“Um, yeah.” I said, and Ben smacked his forehead.
“I’ll help. I have magic, as you probably know, I am a fairy.”
“Okay.” I agreed.
I looked to see if Ben was okay with this and he nodded warily, then held up a sopping wet piece of paper, with ink dripping down into the snow.
I could still make out the words, loud and clear.
I. HATE. YOU.
“You will die tonight! 7:00PM!”
My hands trembled as I turned the note over, hastily scrawled in cursive on a three-by-five index card in blood red ink. But that was all there was.
I looked at the clock on the mantel. It was five-thirty.
With frantic pace my mind flew through a list of possible suspects. It wasn’t a long list. My girlfriend and I had moved to town less than a month ago, relocated as part of my promotion.
Maybe that was it? Larry was upset, passed up a third time for a promotion he was clearly qualified for. Maybe Larry was out for revenge?
Or perhaps it was Jillian from HR? I hadn’t meant to embarrass her. The lady just wouldn’t take “NO” for an answer! What if the humiliation she suffered was just too great? What had she screamed that night? “I’ll kill you, Ted Wilmot! I’m going to rip off your face and feed it to my cat!” At the time, I’d dismissed it as merely an angry outburst. What if it wasn’t?
Or even worse, what if the killer was not a recent associate? What if it was someone from my past? We all have skeletons in our closets. What if mine were coming back to haunt me?
Names wormed through my head; a laundry-list of ex-lovers, college acquaintances, and former coworkers. Each name felt more menacing than the last.
A loud clang beside me sent my glass tumbling to the floor where it shattered into a million pieces. The clock rang out six low, brassy tones.
My clothes were soaked, as was the leather recliner, though from my spilt drink or my profuse sweating, I couldn’t say. My jaws ached, and I realized I’d been unconsciously gritting my teeth.
Enough was enough. I picked up my phone and dialed the police. The woman I spoke with promised to send someone right away.
“Lock all the doors and windows,” she warned. “Don’t answer the door until Officer Chenault identifies himself. Do you understand?”
I nodded to the phone like an idiot. She didn’t need to tell me again! I grabbed a metal poker from the fireplace and retreated to the bathroom. The vicious countdown reached 6:35PM.
I held my breath. Not until I heard the car pull into the driveway did I relax my grip on the fireplace poker. A car door opened, and footsteps approached the front porch.
I froze.
There was no knock at the door. There was no confirmation from Officer Chenault. Someone was trying to break in!
I heard them picking the lock. I listened in horror as my eighty dollar Schlage popped opened in seconds!
Footsteps slid across the living room floor. I hid behind the toilet. My eyes closed. Sweat, or perhaps a tear, dripped down my cheek.
“Are you ready for tonight?” my girlfriend called. “Comedy Jam starts at 7:00 honey. We don’t want to be late! This ventriloquist is hilarious Ted! You are going to die!”
As the end of the story approached, I was like, “Wait, there is only one sentence left to… Oh! What? Aaaah! [Loud guffaw.]”
I mean, yes, I was increasingly aware that it was going to be a one-liner conclusion, but I didn’t think it would be that dramatic a turn-around. Didn’t see it at all. Nicely done!
Totally killed.
Oh this was splendid to read! The build up was excellent and the ending caught me off gaurd!
this made me laugh out loud in class! hahaha, good job!
Yeah, this was great work. Great lines and I felt the tension ratcheting up as I made my way down. And I gotta say, I didn’t think things were going to turn out so well for Ted!
