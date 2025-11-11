ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Nov/Dec 2025 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Revolutions

Every writer needs a little inspiration once in a while. For today’s prompt, write about something cyclical.

Moriah Richard
Moriah Richard
Photo by Jorgen Hendriksen on Unsplash

For today’s prompt, write about something cyclical. It could be something physical, like a Ferris wheel, or it could be more metaphorical, like time.

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.

creative writing promptcreative writing promptsFlash Fiction Promptonline writing promptsPicture PromptspromptPromptsprompts for writersStory PromptTuesday Writing Promptweekly writing promptwriting promptwriting prompts
Moriah Richard
Moriah RichardAuthor
Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. Learn more about Moriah's editorial services and writing classes on her personal website.
Related Stories
Ann Packer: On Receiving Trusted Reader Feedback
Write Better FictionAnn Packer: On Receiving Trusted Reader FeedbackRobert Lee Brewer
Breaking the Cycle of Abuse With My Books, by Rachel J. Lithgow
Book RecommendationsBreaking the Cycle of Abuse… With My BooksRachel J. Lithgow
Matthew Davis: Focus on What You Can Control
Historical BooksMatthew Davis: Focus on What You Can ControlRobert Lee Brewer
4 Things Every Writer Should Know About Jose Cuervo, by Ted Genoways
The Writer's Life4 Things Every Writer Should Know About José CuervoTed Genoways
Shifting From Publishing Copywriter to Published Novelist, by Colin Brush
Writing Habits and PracticesShifting From Publishing Copywriter to Published NovelistColin Brush
Breaking Out: Rachel Runya Katz
InterviewsBreaking Out: Rachel Runya KatzMoriah Richard

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;