This week’s writing prompt will be an exercise in a word that I can never spell: onomatopoeia.
Creative Writing Prompt: So I’ve Heard…
Write a story or scene that includes “sound words” that set the scene. What is going on? What do the characters hear, or what sound waves do they feel?
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
Anna Newbury was the lightkeeper at Perry Point Lighthouse. Perry Point was one of the last lighthouses along the Chesapeake Bay that was still an active aide to navigation and required a lightkeeper. The rest of the lighthouses dotting the Bay were automated.
At 49, Anna was still amazed at where life had taken her. She was born and raised in New York City. When she graduated from New York University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology, she planned to open her own practice as a child psychologist.
But on a weekend trip to Annapolis shortly after she graduated, she met John. He had made a life for himself as a fisherman, chasing blue crab along the Chesapeake Bay.
Two years after dating, Anna moved from New York to Annapolis to marry John. She joined her husband on the water, and became a respected deckhand.
Five years after they married, John heard that the lightkeeper at Perry Point was retiring. As a crab fisherman, John had relied on Perry Point’s first order fresnel lens to guide him safely back to shore. He applied to be the new lightkeeper, and the Coast Guard appointed him.
When John died last year after a short battle with lung cancer, the Coast Guard asked Anna to take over as lightkeeper at Perry Point. She didn’t have to think twice. John’s mission, had become hers.
On this evening inside the lighthouse, Anna was lost in her thoughts of John. Suddenly, the sound of the foghorn startled her. Anna looked at her watch. Is it 6:00 PM already? As she made her way to the tower, Anna looked out the window. She heard the waves crashing. Visibility was near zero. And she reminded herself this was the type of evening the lighthouse was intended for.
Anna continued the climb up the 75 steps to the tower. Normally, she didn’t mind being alone in the lighthouse. But this evening was different. The stairs creaked, and the foghorn continued to sound. In this moment, she missed John even more than usual.
Anna finally reached the tower to light the fresnel lens. Satisfied as she heard the lens rotating, she made her way back down the creaky stairs.
Good story. An old lighthouse with creaks and horns is a great setting for this prompt.
“Hi, my name’s Jim.” Jim said.
“Hello Jim.” The group said.
“Although I’ve been a member of this group for almost a year,” Jim continued, “I’ve never gotten up to speak before.”
“You’re among friends, Jim.” Don said.
Don was the president of the local chapter of Farters Anonymous. He led the chapter’s weekly meetings, except for Shark Week when he headed down to the Keys for the week.
“Thanks Don,” Jim continued, “I don’t know where I’d be today without your support, but lately I feel like I’m going to have a fartiac arrest. I take my Beano every day, but still, my inside hurts.”
“You could double up on your Beano, or try fasting.” Group member Steve said.
“Hold on, son. Are you thinking about cropdusting again?” Don said.
“I think it might help me, Don.” Jim said.
“But son, you’ve been fart free for almost a year. Are you going to start blowing kisses again just because of a little pain? Don’t you remember your old life and how bad it was?” Don said.
“Sure I remember. It started with a simple poot, but soon I wanted more. I ate beans, lots of beans. I practiced every day and I got addicted to farting. I went from a poot to a pff to a pp pp pfffft. I could rip a giant prtrtrtrgurtrufnasutututut, or I could be silent like when I was in an elevator with a barely audible frr frr frrrrr. But people began to notice. They could smell it on me. I lost all of my friends.”
“Son, we’ve all been there, and we’re here for you now. If you can keep the fartcopter in the hangar for a little while longer, we’ll set up a meeting for you with Natasha.”
“Natasha the Choblaster?”
“The very same. Now, take these windypops with some water, and you’ll feel better in no time. Thanks for sharing, son.”
“Thanks Don. These pops will help me keep the stinkles away. And thanks everyone, for letting me share my story.”
Lilac’s vision blurred in and out of focus as her eyelids hung heavy. Her left contact had fallen out it seemed as the blood trickling down her forehead finally slowed. She had been sat up against the cave wall, her arms and legs bound with nylon ropes. The dull flashlight flickered momentarily.
‘Ba-dum, ba-dum, ba-dum’
The cave was mind-numbingly silent. Lilac could only hear her thoughts and her heart pounding against her rib-cage. Fear permeated the still air. It spread heavily but evenly. She dare not move or speak. Memories flashed before her eyes. Memories of her captor.
A tall figure towered over her as she had just finished tying her shoe. Its shadow loomed beside her as it approached, eventually engulfing her own. She assumed it would pass, but it stayed. She stood to face it only to be met with a large rock against her left temple. Nothingness latched onto her easily. She awoke briefly in the trunk of a car, then here in the cave. A long bony finger was pressed against her lips, its face indiscernible because of the flashlight that pointed directly at her face.
“Stay quiet.”
It was barely audible. Lilac wasn’t even sure if the captor had spoken any words at all, but that was all she could remember.
She squinted at the flashlight wondering why it was left there. She sat for hours, even her heart began to quiet down. Finally the cave was engulfed in silence, it was slow and agonizing. Her thoughts began to quiet. She could not tell how long she had been there, how long she had been unconscious, how long it had been quiet. She could no longer hear her heart beat, nor her own thoughts. Was this death? Who knew silence was so deafening.
ah, deafening silence. i like that. good story.
“…and do you, Brenda, take this man, Morris, to be your lawfully wedded husband?”
“I do.”
“Should anyone here present know of any reason that this couple should not be joined in holy matrimony, speak now or forever hold your—”
Crash!
“What the..?”
Rrripp! Smash! “Stop the wedding!”
“Eddie! What the hell are you doing here?”
Stomp, stomp, stomp! “Hey, that’s my feet! Watch what you’re doing you maniac!”
“Gotta get up to that altar! Gotta stop this!” Stomp! Trip, Crash!
“Eddie! You’re ruining my wedding! Sit down!”
Smash, trip, crunch! “You can’t go through with it, Brenda! I’m the one who loves you!” Trip, smash. “Not that wimp, Morris!” Crunch. “Ow!”
“Stop him, he’s in the aisle!”
Stomp, stomp, stomp. “Don’t do it, Brenda!”
“Hey, buddy, you heard the lady! Siddown or I’ll make you!”
Punch! “Oof!” Slap! “Ow!” Punch, punch!
“Morris! Eddie and those men are having a fist fight in the aisle. Stop them!”
“Me? But…”
“Morris, do something!” Push.
Tip toe, tip toe. “Aw, gee, guys, it’s like, y’know, it’s my wedding, and could you like stop fighting for a second because it’s like not so nice, and uh…”
Punch! Punch, punch, punch!
“Oh God! You knocked out Morris, Eddie!”
Breath, breath, breath. “Brenda, can’t you see your mistake?” Breath, breath. “He couldn’t even defend you like a husband should!”
Slap!
“What was that for?”
Slap! “You ruined my wedding, Eddie!”
Rub. “Are you sure?”
“Well…”
Rub. “I’ll ask you again, Brenda.” Rub, rub. “Are you sure?”
“Uh…”
“Ahem, ahem, excuse me. I can’t really finish officiating this ceremony now. The groom is unconscious.”
Whisper, whisper, whisper.
“Hmm. All right, very well. Where was I? Oh, yes. Do you Brenda, take this man, Eddie, to be your lawfully wedded husband?”
“I do.”
“Then by the power vested in me, I now pronounce you man and wife. You may…”
Kiss. Kiss, kiss, kiss.
Clap, clap, clap, clap, clap, clap!
“I guess I’m really the man for you after all, eh, Brenda?”
“Mmm. I guess so, Eddie. All’s well that ends well. But what about Morris over there? I think he’s waking up.”
Unnhhh.
“Hey, can someone get that guy a glass of water?”
“I’ll do it.”
Splash!
haha, fun story! nicely done.
**Hey everyone! I’m back; so don’t laugh too much; I haven’t written in a while**
My arms were losing circulation. I only just noticed this, and corrected myself by loosening them just a smidge from where I had locked them tight around my body, as if compressing my torso would teleport me far away from this place. It was just the slightest bit comforting that I could feel every breath I took, even as my teeth were knocked back and forth by the music.
It was way too loud in here. The pulsing, throbbing vibrations from the speakers overhead were being cast abroad, down the pillars to the floor, and thrust up through my legs, where they ping-ponged through every single inch of me. I hated it, but I couldn’t escape it. If I left, I’d have to hang out outside the auditorium, on the street with all the thugs, for another hour before the concert would end and Elijah would drive me home.
When he had said “concert,” I pictured sitting down, listening to whatever this band was called, quietly applauding at the end of each song, then leaving. No 7-on-the-Richter-Scale reverberations, no appointment for hearing aids afterwards, just pleasant music. Instead, I was standing several yards away from Elijah, separated by too many people, and gasping to breathe.
The swarming, writhing mass of people was driving me nuts. The air was teeming with moisture from sweating bodies, making me want to hold my breath until it was over. I felt sure my eardrums were about to burst, and that my bones would rattle away, or that one of the careless dancers centimeters away from me would smack me in the face.
Claustrophobia crept into my brain and took a seat. This time, when I couldn’t breathe, it wasn’t because of my death grip around my rib cage. It was noise, noise, noise, swirling colors from the bodies that were too close, the thrumming that seemed to be changing the pattern of my heartbeat, the blackness closing in around my vision.
Silence, finally.
I dreamed of being tied to railroad tracks and getting squashed, then of stumbling while running with a herd of elephants and getting stomped, then being trampled by the pressure of human feet. Upon that last one, I realized I had actually woken up from my faint and was, in fact, being trampled by the pressure of human feet.
No “are you okay?” no assistance, no 911 call.
Just shoes.
Are people great, or what?
Wow, this was descriptive, made me squirm some while reading. I think this is how I’d feel at a club these days! Love the last line
Good story. I can relate to the situation.
85. The Pursuit
[Follows “84. The Trader” under “Creating the Character”. Please click on my name above for the rest of the Darth Barbara Saga chapters.]
Barbara could not figure out what the sound was, or how she would describe it. It sounded like a Kryzlam was trying to shush someone, in a very low pitch, and with a bit of a vibrato.
Or like a projector shooting bullets at a rapid rate, underwater.
Either way, this was not good. She turned into an alley, realized that it was a very short one without any objects behind which she could hide, and turned back out.
There was the sound again.
Perhaps it was a Futo canine growling, with a touch of asthma and a gag reaction. Yes. Never mind that the Futo canine had long been extinct on its home planet, which was a couple of sectors away. There were a few of them kept in menageries here and there, and they did have a keen sense of vibration detection, enough to recognize Barbara by her footsteps.
The next alleyway was dark, long, and winding. Perfect. Barbara darted in, and tried to disappear behind a stack of oil crates.
The growl came again, but this time interrupted by a sneeze… of a water-dwelling large mermaid…
Or perhaps that of a beverage dispenser choked with air bubbles and a dead amphibianoid. That was something that had happened to Barbara long ago. It seemed unlikely, however, that a beverage dispenser would be chasing her down the streets of this ancient city with poor sanitation.
The acoustics of the alleyway made it difficult to tell, but the next time the rapid-fire shush-bullet-growl came, it was, at least, far away.
And, it sounded less biological, more mechanical. Kind of a rapid-fire “kgr-kgr-kgr.”
A 20th-Century Earthling would have readily recognized it as the sound of a motor vehicle with a manual transmission whose synchromesh was no longer functioning properly.
There was a reason why it was being used by the Earthling who had anticipated Barbara’s path and cut off her getaway. “Barbara! Finally! What’s wrong with you? Get in!”
It was General de Luque, a gorgeous… ahem… a… capable, competent, and formidable rising star… in what remained of the Earthling military. Barbara did not want anything to do with him. She would have preferred the Kryzlamei.
“Come on!” The General put the car in neutral, engaged the parking brake, and jumped out. “Come on!” He held her hand lightly, expecting her to be compliant.
Barbara did not budge, and his hand slipped off.
“Look, we can talk about this somewhere else, but we have to get out of here.”
“No.”
“It’s over, Barbara. The Empire is over. You know that. I know that. I just want to be the one to save your @ss, so…”
“No.”
The general sighed. “I’ll do anything. Anything, if you will come along.”
Barbara glared at him askance.
He knew what that look meant. “Of course! Who wouldn’t want that with you. Please. We’ll do it until my brain blows up.”
Barbara smirked, and got onto the jalopy.
“Mammaloid”, not “mermaid”. Not sure how that happened. That is a deeply disturbing typo!
Very nice, Jen! Interesting and interstellar prose.
Hack
Good story. I liked the descriptions and comparison phrases. Nicely done.
My grandfather is a robot.
I mean, I know it sounds crazy, and I can’t be completely sure. Like, I don’t know if he’s always been a robot or if he got snatched up by an arm of robots who programmed him with computer chips, but trust me, something’s going on with that guy.
He and my nana came to visit last weekend. While they were unpacking I heard Papa talking to my mom about how he had some pins in his elbow and now he was considering some sort of titanium and implants. Titanium. Seriously. I thought it was weird, but before I could ask Mom was handing off stuff to me, asking me to put things away. But after I did saw him getting something out of the car. I’m pretty sure it was some kind of charging system.
I studied him closely at dinner, noticing how the hairs on his head were springy like wires shooting out in all directions. How confused he looked when I told him about my new video games or VR. It was like he wasn’t programmed to speak English. Later on, after everyone had gone told boring stories and gone to bed, I could hear a hum in the guest room. Like a swooshing, humming, vacuum sucking kind of noise.
Yeah, robot.
I told Mom my suspicions the next morning. She laughed at me, said she hadn’t had coffee yet. I couldn’t find the humor in it, and I knew then it was up to me to get some answers. So I watched Papa a bit more carefully after that. Sure, he’s just a regular old guy, kind of hunched over, grunts when he stands or sits or doesn’t know the answer to a Jeopardy question. But then at night…
Swoosh.
Robot noises. You know, like Darth Vader. Not a laughing matter. I nearly screamed when he ripped a device out of his ears, or when he was in the bathroom and I was walking by—totally not spying because the door was cracked open some—and I peeked in and found him staring at the mirror, completely toothless. You think that’s funny? Nope.
On their last night at the house, I lay in bed on my back, listening to the swooshing and sucking. I was worried about my poor grandma in there with Old Vader, what might happen, so I decided to check on her. Just to be sure you know.
So I tipped out, to the guest room door. Swoosh, click, swoosh went the robot, charging up for another day of mall walking and crossword puzzles—basically all I’d seen Papa do since he’d visited. I used two fingers to push the door open, oh so carefully, not wanting to startle a robot because for all I knew he had death ray eye shooters. You never know, really.
The door swung open with a squeak. I waited a few swooshes before I peeked inside. It was dark but the moon set some light in the room. But the noise. The rumble of the machine thing, I held my breath and peered in.
I was too late. They lay on their backs, like hosts, apparatus stuck to their faces, sucking and swooshing. I nearly choked on my own tongue.
This was not good, not good at all.
Grandma was a robot too.
Very good, Pete! Loved your Grandbots!
Hack
(PS: Small world. My wife thinks I’m an ATM.)
That is genuinely hilarious. Thanks for the laugh
Great POV. When I was younger all grownups seemed a bit odd, sometimes straight out of the Twilight Zone.
Disaster with Beauty
Murray awoke as the thundering noise vibrated off the cliff. He sat up and looked at the mad forming ocean. The sand that found every craves started to work it’s magic of irritation with every move Murray made.
The souls of his feet found the sand. He felt pain as if a dull scissor was cutting into his left forearm. He lifted his arm, a crab with a large blue claw was attached to his arm. A shriek echoed off the seaweed covered wall of granita. Murray shook his left arm aggressively until the crab went flying. It landed in a receding wave. Blood trickled down his arm. “Were am I ?” No one was around to answer.
He looked at the granita cliff. Then down the beach, about 1/4 of a mile was another cliff. No one was on the beach. He yelled “ help “ it echoed off the far cliff and returned without an answer. The waves as they thundered on to the beach,still formed with spray that felt like little needles when it hit his bare skin.
His face was sunken in and tired. He tried to wipe the cobwebs from his mind. Then out of the corner of his eye a shadow appeared. Then a loud piercing sound echoed off the closest cliff.
The shadow was of a large bird. It started to dive toward him. He let out a scream, with his arms flailing for defense. The bird passed over him. He heard it’s beating wings. It’s talons went into the water. It came up with a large blue clawed crab and a shrill that the bird give to the world.
Nice story, khoward. I think the ocean echoing off of a cliff is a great idea for the prompt.
She heard the hissing sounds again, stronger this time. Margret could see nothing but the bush leaves and branches that she hid between. She could hear the boom of their feet stomping on the leaves and dead branches, as if they had nothing to fear in this alien world, their harsh voices shouting across the trees, and their hissing, as if they knew she was here and were laughing at her fear.
‘How many of these blue people are there? Where did they come from?’ Margret hugged her knees with her shaking hands and peered at the forest path outside. She would see them when they passed, through the leaves and she only hoped they wouldn’t see her.
‘I can’t hide forever.’
‘Stop, Margret, be positive.’ She clenched her teeth. ‘Because that’s going to help now. They killed them all, Mom and Dad, the twins, Ryan, I watched them, they ate them. And they want to do the same with me. What’s there to be positive about?’
Ironic how she’d always found the forest so familiar and calming and now she was going to die in it. Their hissing drew near, weaving its way around the trees, louder even than her pounding heart.
‘They’re going to find me, I never was good at hide-and-go-seek. I’m going to die. I’m about to die.’
She couldn’t get the picture out of her mind. A grinning blue man, blood dripping down his face, tossing Fabian’s head his mouth. And the man next to him holding Ryan by his feet and opening his mouth. And Ryan tossing in the iron grip, wide eyes, shrieking. There was nothing she could’ve done for her brothers.
Their blue figures came into view, now, gait unsteady on the unfamiliar grounds, bloated head covered by a mess of blue writhering worms. ‘Don’t think about it, Margret.’ She felt warm tears trailing down her cheeks and she inched her hand to her mouth to stifle her cries. ‘I can’t. I’m afraid. I don’t want to die.’
They were nearing the path next to her bush. ‘They’re going to see the bush shaking.’ She couldn’t breath. ‘I can’t help it. I can’t stop.’ She shoved her fist deeper into her mouth, and could feel her teeth chattering over them, leaned her head on her knees and tried to stay quiet.
‘If they find me, there’s no one left to hear me scream.’
Your story shows a good talent of building up to … I like the read.
Wow, 613, pretty good! You wrung it out perfectly!
Hack
Excellent job. Great suspense, tension, and pacing. Loved the aliens. Bravo!!
Good story. Nice pace, and I think you portrayed her fear well.
In my overstuffed living room, I watched it all unfold on CNN. The volume was turned up high as not to miss a thing. The buzz of bullhorns and the thrum of helicopters erupted from the surround sound speakers. The frantic announcers talked non-stop, speculating the scene, interjecting wrongly about what was happening before our very eyes.
And then I saw him on the deck of the barge. He held a hostage in front of him, a Glock to the man’s head. He looked the same as I remembered, maniacal eyes and all. Police boats roared, circling the vessel. Camera laden drones whined, providing the phenomenal footage the world was now enthralled with. A hijacking in progress, complete with hostages and terrorists. One terrorist fired his assault rifle at a news helicopter, shattering the cockpit glass. The pilot slumped and the chopper spiraled and fell to the deck of the barge. The explosion roared and flames licked at the clear blue sky.
The terrorist with the hostage in tow shouted and flipped the bird to the nearest drone camera as he moved away from the flames. The drone zoomed in and flew closer, so close the terrorist’s words could be heard. He cursed profusely, a CNN exclusive complete with multiple F bombs. And then he said my goddamn name. “I hope you’re happy, Barry, you shit!” he shouted, pumping his fist and he shot the hostage in the head.
Black helmeted men ran from every direction, tackling the terrorist. Other terrorists were shot, the cameras capturing it all, the pop of rapid gunfire all around. Soon, it was over. Death and destruction and an eerie silence ensued for a moment, then the agitated movements and shouts of law enforcement in action.
A news helicopter landed on the deck, spraying dust and debris in all directions. Despite the angry shouts from police, the anchor woman emerged and talked into a portable mic, informing us with her own meticulous words. I couldn’t have hoped for a better scenario, though I wish he hadn’t said my name. Boats circled the barge, roiling the waters around Liberty Island, the statue now visible through the smoke and ash.
I picked up my cell phone and typed in the code. The nuclear device in the hold of the barge was connected directly to a routing device of my own design. It was time. As the world watched, I pressed the last number and the sky turned orange.
BOOM! Good story. I liked how the terrorists got the world’s attention before they detonated the bomb. And it sounds like Barry is going to get his 15 minutes of fame.