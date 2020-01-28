Don’t you just love when an author uses an interesting word in their work? Does it make you want to incorporate the word into your work-in-progress somehow?
Creative Writing Prompt: Pick Six
Open a book or magazine in your reading pile to a page of your choice. Pick six words from the page that sound interesting to you. Write a piece that uses all six of those words.
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
The volunteers sat in the dust at the feet of the prodigy. Fires burned sporadically in various containers around the perimeter. Armed guards stood at the ready.
The grand experiment was underway.
The first volunteer had managed to live 27 days without food. The second lived just under 5 days without water. The third lived 45 hours without a liver.
Gryme’s name was called. A guard unlocked his restraints and pushed him forward. Face glowing with sweat; he looked back, at his fellow volunteers, who were being prepared for transport to their cells. Some were crying, others showed relief in their dirt streaked faces, but all failed to meet his eye.
Gryme stood, facing the prodigy who sat cross-legged on a straw mat, palms upturned as if in meditation. A guard forced Gryme to his knees and the prodigy rose.
“Why do you smile?” the prodigy said, bewildered.
“I welcome death.”
“But why?”
“To escape your tyranny and stupidity.”
The prodigy jerked his head backward and opened his mouth without speaking. A guard raised his rifle butt to strike but the prodigy held up his hand.
“You wish to die?” said the prodigy. “That can be arranged.”
“It’s been arranged, you idiot. You conduct your asinine experiments to satisfy your sadistic curiosity for things you’re too stupid to understand.”
“You dare speak to me that way?” The prodigy’s voice quivered. “I am your creator!”
“Let’s get on with it,” Gryme said and spat at the prodigy’s feet. “Death can’t come soon enough.”
“I will ponder your fate.” The prodigy returned to his mat and sat. “Take him away!”
The prisoners regarded Gryme with awe when he was thrown into the cell. The following morning, meals were served and all were released, sentenced to live freely.
“How did you do it?” said a woman as they walked to their huts.
“I told the truth.” The sun’s rays fanned from a break in the cloud bank and Gryme reveled in its warmth.