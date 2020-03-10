Since some of us may not be able to take a vacation due to travel restrictions to stop the spread of coronavirus, let’s go on a virtual vacation!
Creative Writing Prompt: Fake Vacation
Write a scene set somewhere far away from your character’s home. Be sure to include the sights, smells, and sounds of the setting to give your piece a strong sense of place.
“Just a friendly reminder: I’m still not helping you with this,” insisted Fetu.
Jennifer was getting tired of his negativity. This whole time, she thought of him as a handsome, rugged man who was determined to ruin her life. Now, he seemed determined to be a wet rag, dripping onto the seat, not soiling it as such but nevertheless promising some long-lasting, unpleasant stench. “Well, this is the place,” she chirped.
“’S’wot it says.”
Jennifer got out of the vehicle without inviting him out.
Fetu oozed out anyway, wet-rag-like.
Jennifer did not waste any time to see if he looked any handsomer or ruggeder in the blazing son, and marched toward the house, standing alone in the midst of a field of upcorn. The house looked handsome, and rugged, in the blazing sun.
Answering the doorbell was a recorded, “Hello? Who is it?”, of an old, feeble person.
“Hi, I’m…”
The door swung open, surprising her. “It’s… It’s really you!” There stood an old, feeble person.
“Uhhh… Hi…”
“Come on in.”
The interior of the house was unmistakably that of an old, feeble person. Everything at waist height. Everything slightly dusty. Everything old and feeble. Even the glasses of orange juice and plate of sliced cheese seemed feeble, if not old.
“You’ve come a long way.”
“Not at all.” Any trip was worth it if it led to the truth.
Fetu, unexpectedly, was meandering around the living room, carefully examining various objects without seeming to. Not helping, indeed.
“They tried to erase everything about you, but there are some things that even Enforcement cannot reach,” said the person.
“And I understand you have all of them.”
“Well… ‘have’ is not quite the right verb, but, well, yes.”
“I’m sure I won’t understand what you mean. Can I… ummm… ‘have’… a copy of it?”
“Of everything?”
“If… it’s not…”
“It’s… Well… the right verb is ‘visit’.”
“Pardon?”
Even before Jennifer could register the person’s brief smirk, her vision blipped out. She could not see, hear, feel, smell… sense anything at all. She could barely sense her own existence.
Then, just as suddenly, a world blipped in. At least, that’s what it felt like. It was not a real world with objects, buildings, and people in it. Nor was it a fake world with streaming nonsense characters, cloud of light, and/or surreal representations of abstract concepts.
It was a world.
It felt like a beach, but there was not a beach to be seen. Or heard.
And Jennifer felt bodiless. Senseless. Existenceless. Speechless.
But not thoughtless.
She could feel her mind working, reaching, gathering, seeking, browsing. Jumping from topic to topic, link to link.
But she wasn’t doing anything.
Or, she was, but in a way she did not control.
And she found something. Something completely incomprehensible.
And the world blipped out.
And the regular world blipped in.
Jennifer blinked.
“Found what you were looking for?” asked the old person.
“Maybe,” Jennifer replied unconfidently.
But she had.
I’ve never done anything unpredictable, but that changed today when I woke up, drove to the airport and bought a ticket to Hell. Actually, I had to fly into Detroit and rent a car. Hell was 40 minutes northwest from there.
A few days ago, when I was feeling blue, I typed, go to hell into my browser and ended up on Hell’s website. Their slogan got me right from the start: “More people tell you to go to our town than anywhere else on Earth.” I had, in fact, been told that more than once. I thought the next time I could say, no thanks, I’ve been there.
The town wasn’t much. I figured I’d kill a few hours and drive back to the Motor City and visit a casino or two. I grabbed some lunch at the Hell Hole Diner and contemplated spending a hundred bucks to be elected Mayor of Hell for a day. There were some semi-unique privileges, including a tee shirt, but I passed. I looked around: a souvenir store, an ice cream parlor, a putt putt course, a bar… no-brainer, I walked into Hell’s Saloon for a pick-me-up.
The semi-cute barmaid was dressed as a she-devil, complete with horns and a red jumpsuit that fit her pretty good. She was serving a flaming concoction to the only other patron in the place. I stole a glance and jumped a little, either inwardly or bodily. I hoped he didn’t notice. Even sitting on a tall stool, I could tell he was short. He was older with thin gray hair, longish, slicked straight back. He sported a permanent scowl, dressed all in black and he wore a cape. A somber Grandpa Munster came to mind.
“Please serve this gentleman whatever he’s drinking,” the man said, his voice booming, slightly accented.
The barmaid came to me and I ordered an Inferno Ale, tall, since I wasn’t paying. The man raised his smoldering glass and we drank. He soon finished and jumped from the stool, threw back his cape and strode out the door. I thanked him as the door was closing. The barmaid raised her eyebrows.
“What’s with him?” I said.
“Oh, he’s just the mayor.”
“I wouldn’t think a town this small would need an actual mayor.”
“No, we don’t have a real one. He’s mayor for the day. He comes to town a few times a week and pays his hundred dollars. He doesn’t even take the tee shirt.”
For some reason, this saddened me. I drained my glass and nodded for another. “You’d think he’d get a discount, you know for being a regular.”
“Oh, we’ve offered. But he knows it’s a major source of income for the town.”
As I was driving out of town, I saw the man at the Putt Putt, lined up over an orange golf ball. His cape disguised his unusual putting form as he tried to hit the ball through a spinning windmill. As I went by, he turned and I waved. He gave a slight nod, threw back his cape and marched away.
I’d love to meet this guy. Are we supposed to know who it is?