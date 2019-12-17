Sometimes, if you are a lucky, a story idea just might come to you in a dream. It’s as good of a reason as any to take a nap.
Creative Writing Prompt: Dream Logic
Write a scene or story that involves a dream. It could be a character waking up from a dream, describing a dream they had to another person, realizing they are in a strange dream, etc.
Mrs. Kretzky slowly approached my desk.
“I must say, I was quite impressed with the test scores, students!”
She was coming closer. “But there is one boy who really did well, and we should all congratulate him!” She slid the paper under my binder. No way…she couldn’t mean me.
I couldn’t deal with another fail. I slowly lifted the book and peeked…what? 110%? I even got the extra credit right? Oh, oh, oh, my! My heart jumped!
In shock, I turned to Andy next to me. “Oh, man,” he whispered. “An 83. My mom’s not gonna go for that. How did you do, dude?”
“Uh, I sorta got…um…110.”
“WHAT?! Duuuuude! Great job! What changed?” Good question, what changed?
Unless…
“Andy, I think this is a dream.” I looked around the room. It looked real. Everything made sense. No flying pencils or black holes coming through the wall. I shut my eyes and opened them again. I was still here!
“Ethan, wonderful accomplishment!” Mrs. Kretzky smiled. Everyone was clapping. “And so for homework, please do math page 232, numbers 5-35, odds.”
As I walked out, my friends gave me a high five. I blinked a few more times just to make sure.
Out in the hallway, the principal shouted my name. He was walking towards me and gave me a firm handshake. I felt it up my arm. “Splendid job, my boy. We always knew you can make us proud!” My face was red.
I turned and walked to the wall. It felt like the wall. This was no dream! I really did it! My parents would flip!
I quickly sprinted to the outside door. This was amazing! I was on top of the world! My best friend, the genius, gave me a sly look. “Hey, man, how did you do it? Caffeine pills? I’m jealous.” “HE’S JEALOUS! YES! Oh, what a beautiful d–
Wait. What was that flying outside? Oh, no. Snow? Was that snow in the parking lot? In early June? No…no….nooooooo! My head was spinning. NOOOOOOO!! I suddenly felt…my bed. My stomach dropped a mile.
I froze. I slowly put the covers over my head…
…and cried.
It’s pitch dark in the room, but I started to make sense of the figure standing at the foot of my bed. He didn’t move and stares at me silently. Bazzled, I wonder how my neighbor got into my apartment. Did I forget to close the door? Fear is paralyzing me when he jumps on top of me. I rise from my bed screaming at the top of my lungs. With relief I register that it was just a dream.
The CEO of DreamPlayer called the meeting to order. The board-of-directors sat around the mahogany table while the launch engineer made her way to the whiteboard. She drew a dollar sign, a happy face and a sad face.
“First of all,” she said. “Sales are through the roof.” She drew an up arrow beside the dollar sign. “The concept of recording and playing back your dreams has really taken off.” She pointed to the happy face.
“What about the sad face,” someone said.
“That’s not my department. I just do the launch and hand it off. Joe, would you like to take over?”
The operations manager cleared his throat. “Not really,” Joe said.
“Let’s hear it, Joe,” the CEO said.
“Well, as it turns out, quite a few married men dream of other women on occasion.”
“What percentage, would you say?”
“Approximately one hundred.”
“That many, huh,” said the CEO.
“Yes, and approximately 98% of women dream of other men.”
“Wow, who knew.”
“So, the stores are choked with angry spouses returning the DreamPlayer.”
“What now?” said the CEO.
“That’s not my department,” said Joe.
“Well, goddamnit, who’s department is it?”
“Yours, sir.”
“Well, shit.” The CEO tugged at his collar. “David, what steps have you taken?”
The financial officer stood. “For starters, I initiated a no-return policy.”
“Excellent, how’s that going?”
A brick flew through the conference room window.
“Not well, sir.”
“Ok, calm down. Sarah, I want you to launch a new product. Something to detract from DreamPlayer.”
“Yes?” said Sarah.
“Joe, where is engineering with the home lie detection set?”
“HomePolygraph is almost ready for production, sir.”
“Ok, good. Let’s get it to advertising and get this thing rolling. What could go wrong?”