For this week’s writing prompt, the people and scenes around you will serve as inspiration for your next piece.
Creative Writing Prompt: All the Chatter
Visit a park, coffee shop, or another public place that is buzzing with activity. Take note of what you hear the people around you say. Begin an original scene or story that includes something you overheard.
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
AN ANGEL, MOST HIGH
A week ago, I sat in a Jim’s coffee shop for an omelet. I listened in to two men across a small aisle,bragging about the college days and their capture of beautiful women. Each one, bested the other till the tale soared to non-belief. Boldly, I asked if I could join them in reminisce. They hardly agreed since all three of us seemed to be of the same time period.
“I wish to tell both of you a time in my life when I wooed an angel who happened to come my way.”
“You talk about big stories mister. This certainly is one.”
“Do you want to hear this or not?”
I for one am fascinated.”
And your friend?”
“Of course, please continue.”
“All right then. I was nineteen, tall and lean and what I thought, perfect shape .I swam at twilight when the beach was deserted and was caught in a ferocious undercurrent that swept me out to sea so far, I lost sight of land. But still, I was not afraid because of my strength and power to swim back to shore.”
“What happened?” they said in unison.
“Waves grew to ten feet like a perfect storm and pounded me down under the water and I started to lose consciousness from loss of oxygen. But right before I collapsed, I saw through the water, a beautiful woman swimming quickly to me. She had a small lantern she held to see the way. Of course it made no sense at all. But before I passed out she caught me and kissed me, deeply blowing air in to my ravished body.
She left briefly and then swam forty feet up in two seconds, breathed more air and kissed my again four times.”
“Wow.”
You are right, it was wow. She held me and swam to the surface where the fierce waves were still pounding. She raised her hand, stilled the waves. Held me close and swam to shore at unbelievable speed. I was weak and exhausted and couldn’t stand, so she picked me up in both arms and carried me to a dune and cradled my head in her lap. She kissed my neck and when hes lips left, there was a small rose embossed on my skin.
“Did she say anything at all to you?”
“No but she ran toward the water and swam away, singing a beautiful song in a language I had never heard before.”
“Did you ever see her again?”
“Only in dreams but her kisses seemed real. That’s it gentlemen, have a good evening.”
As I started to leave, they both came up to me.
“Is there something we should gain from your tale?”
Only this, if you’re going to tell a story, tell it well.”
