What makes a story interesting? The head cheerleader joining the chess club. The star family of the neighborhood association being arrested for an unsolved crime. A normally silent grandfather speaking up about events that became buried in the past…
Creative Writing Prompt: Acting Out of Character
Write a scene or story in which someone acts outside of their normal behavior.
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
She wanted to talk. He really didn’t care. When it’s over, it’s over. She just didn’t understand, ever the romantic and all that.
He decided to take the initiative.
“Do you believe in magic?” he said with a serrated smile.
“Of course,” she said, a hopeful glint in here eye.
“Then you’ll understand when I disappear.” He glanced at his watch. His new lover would be pulling into the driveway soon in her decked out Land Cruiser. He turned and rattled the door, then rattled it again.
“Do you believe in forever?” she said.
“Of course,” he said, giving the thick door another rattle. He knew now why she wanted to have the talk in the basement. He slowly faced her — the first shot hit him right in the crotch.
As he writhed in agony, the doorbell rang.
“I’ll be right back, honey,” she said, tucking the .32 revolver into her waistband.