New Agent Alert: Jess Gilbert of D4EO
Literary agent alerts (this one features Jess Gilbert of D4EO) are great opportunities for writers because each agent is building their list.
Jess Gilbert grew up in the heart of the Midwest and is passionate about helping authors bring their creative visions to life. She earned her Bachelor’s degree from Wesleyan University and joined the agency in the spring of 2025. When she’s not reading, she enjoys traveling, exploring the outdoors, and binge-watching Supernatural. She is open to working with both debut and established authors.
Currently Seeking
Jess is actively seeking compelling literary and commercial fiction, most genre fiction, and will consider select YA. Please note, she is probably not the right fit for nonfiction projects.
Genres and specialities include general fiction, mystery, romance, suspense/thriller, fantasy/science fiction, and juvenile fiction.
How to Submit
Send a query letter and the first 10 pages of your manuscript to jess@d4eo.com.
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of 40 Plot Twist Prompts for Writers: Writing Ideas for Bending Stories in New Directions, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.