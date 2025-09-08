Kitty Zeldis: On Faith and Friendship in Historical Fiction

The author of Not Our Kind and The Dressmakers of Prospect Heights, Kitty Zeldis is the pseudonym for a novelist and nonfiction writer of books for adults and children. She lives with her family in Brooklyn, New York. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

Kitty Zeldis | Photo by Ken Silver

In this interview, Kitty discusses writing about friendship and secrets in her new novel, One of Them, her advice for ther writers, and more.

Name: Kitty Zeldis

Literary agent: Susanna Einstein

Book title: One of Them

Publisher: HarperCollins

Release date: September 9, 2025

Genre/category: Historical fiction

Previous titles: Not Our Kind; The Dressmakers of Prospect Heights

Elevator pitch: Two Jewish girls meet and begin to form a friendship at Vassar in the 1940s; one is openly Jewish while the other is concealing her identity.

What prompted you to write this book?

I’ve long been interested in the intersection of Jews and gentiles and how antisemitism affects those relationships. I set the book in the 1940s because those issues seem even more sharply defined at that time—one of quotas, restricted towns, hotels, etc. I’m also interested in how it feels to be the recipient of that othering, and how it affects the lives of the characters.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

The process took almost five years because there were personal and family issues that got in the way of my finishing the novel, and I needed more time to complete it.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I knew the novel would be set on the campus of Vassar College as well as the

surrounding city of Poughkeepsie. I also knew that New York City and Paris would figure into the story. But I did not know that Palestine would be part of it, or that in the course of the novel, Palestine would become Israel. That was really surprising for me, and because I was born (though not raised) in Israel, the subject was resonant for me in many ways.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I wouldn’t presume to know what readers will feel or how they will respond. But I hope they will find it an engaging story and relate to each of the characters for different reasons.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?