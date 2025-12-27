Developing a Funny Premise (On Humor)

Every building has a foundation, and if that foundation is solid, the building will endure the passing of decades and centuries. (Assuming the contractor did not leak any plumbing secrets or shock the electrician!) In comedy writing, a funny premise is your foundation.

But what is a premise? Here is Merriam-Webster’s definition: A proposition antecedently supposed or proved as a basis of argument or inference specifically: either of the first two propositions of a syllogism from which the conclusion is drawn. Something assumed or taken for granted: PRESUPPOSITION.

That clears everything up! A little confused, I looked up the synonyms, and the first was, Assumption. Ok. Now, I’m good. Here are the five ways to develop a funny premise; along with well-known movies as examples.

Combine two incongruous situations

In the movie, Weekend at Bernie’s, two low-level insurance workers cover up their boss’s murder by pretending his corpse is alive during a fancy beach-house party. The humor comes from combining a crime caper with physical comedy involving a corpse, as well as the overall absurdity of the scheme.

Exaggerate a common frustration

This one is proper for the season. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation takes the stress of planning the “perfect” family Christmas and exaggerates every potential disaster, from catastrophic light displays to an overdue Christmas bonus and difficult relatives. I’ve watched this movie every year for decades, and I still laugh! Please tell me I’m not the only one!

Create a "fish out of water" scenario

Funny movies with a "fish out of water" scenario include Beverly Hills Cop, where a street-smart Detroit cop navigates upscale Beverly Hills, and Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, about a 1960s spy who thaws out in the 1990s. Another good example is Legally Blonde, with a ditzy sorority girl becoming a law student. In those movies, the protagonist simply does not belong.

Twist a familiar trope or convention

Take an established narrative and inject a surprising and original element. This subverts the audience's expectations in a funny way. A good example is the movie, Airplane! It features non-stop visual gags and wordplay, taking familiar dramatic situations and twisting them into absurd comedy.

Find the funny in your own life

Your most unique assumptions come from your personal experiences and observations. Look for the unusual details in your own life. A good movie that reflects my own life is, The 40-Year-Old Virgin! Just kidding. Seriously though, my family in Syria is straight out of the movie, My Big Fat Greek Wedding, from the controlling mother to all the crazy relatives to the non-stop eating.

Now that you chose a funny premise to build upon, here are a few tips to refine it.

Focus on a single, clear idea. A muddled or confusing premise will not sustain humor.

Let the humor escalate. Once you have your core idea, keep expanding on it in surprising ways. The jokes should feel like a natural evolution of the initial concept.

Use interesting specifics. Generalities are less funny than specific observations. The tiny details make the joke original and fresh.

Write with a clear point of view. How does your character or personal attitude relate to the premise? Stand-up comedians state their emotional reaction directly in the setup, like "I hate going to the dentist, but...".

How does your character or personal attitude relate to the premise? Stand-up comedians state their emotional reaction directly in the setup, like "I hate going to the dentist, but...". Practice brainstorming. Use techniques like mind mapping or free association to explore different angles on your topic. Write down every idea, even bad ones, to put yourself in a creative mindset.