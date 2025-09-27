To Be, or Not to Be…That Is Two Questions: or, 7 Tips to Write Funny Headlines (On Humor)

Could you see the headline above and not read this article? Perhaps, but more likely, you will grin and read on, after canceling whatever you had planned.

Son’s first soccer game? He’ll have hundreds more. Parents’ 50th wedding anniversary? If they made it 50 years, they’re probably too old to notice my absence. Wife’s, husband’s, partner’s birthday? Just tell them you’re too busy practicing an interpretive dance routine to celebrate their birthday.

Humor in your headlines pulls the reader in, regardless of the genre. It’s much like standup, good any time. I’ve attempted standup a few times. You should as well. It’s a blast, and it will sharpen the bits you employ in writing humor. Here’s a bit from my standup routine: “When I first immigrated to this country from Damascus, Syria, friendly Americans would ask me, 'How do you like it so far?' I would say, 'Yeah, it’s pretty far!'”

There is so much riding on your headline. So, without further ado, here are seven tips on writing a headline that makes people snicker, chuckle, or spit coffee out of their nose, along with examples:

Consider the main idea

This may seem obvious, but I’ve read plenty that had little to do with the headline. Your headline must communicate the core of your piece. These two examples below are from my humor column at Mosaic.nj.com: Seriously, Karim!

Play with words

Several linguistic techniques serve comedy like puns, rhymes, alliteration, idioms and cliches with a twist. In this case however, less is more.

Rhyme: Study finds: More mice, fewer lice

Study finds: More mice, fewer lice Alliteration: A double dose of march madness

A double dose of march madness Puns: Now, the oyster is his world

Now, the oyster is his world Idioms: Local weather forecaster says it’s raining cats and dogs, but no actual pets were injured

Local weather forecaster says it’s raining cats and dogs, but no actual pets were injured Cliché with a twist: Where there’s a will, there’s a family fighting over it

Surprise your reader

Comedy hinges on that surprise at the end—the punchline. When you shock the reader in a headline, it could be super effective.

Local man solves world hunger, but still can’t find his keys

Study finds eating cheese boosts brainpower, but only if you’re a mouse

Woman wins Lottery, spends it all on rare breed of invisible hamsters

Embrace absurdity

The more bizarre, harebrained, cuckoo, and wacky your headline is, the better. Strange. I now have this massive urge to use the word “cuckoo” in my writing!

A guinea pig became a father to 400 after breaking into a female enclosure

City unsure why sewer smells

Meeting on open meetings is closed

Befriend ambiguity

Comedians don’t need to explain jokes, and headlines don’t need to reveal the whole kit and caboodle. They can intrigue while utilizing some mystery.

Safety meeting ends in accident

Iraqi head seeks arms

Cold wave linked to temperature

Overreact to the mundane

Exaggerating is one of the tenets of comedy. I recently saw a comedian go on and on about his expensive car requiring Perrier for the radiator.

When the phone battery reaches 1%, life becomes a high stakes action movie

Missing sock found in cereal box. Breakfast chaos ensues

Local high school dropouts cut in half

Master irony

You ought to be a regular at sites that use satire. My favorite is The Onion, an outlandish parodies site guaranteed to make you hoot and holler. Here are some from the site Orwell would have loved.

Jurisprudence fetishist gets off on technicality

Drugs win drug war

Winner didn’t even know it was a pie eating contest

I hope this column helps you incorporate some fun in your writing. We need more of it, fun. Just read the newspaper (yes, I still read actual newspapers), and the world will seem like it’s careening toward a ravenous black hole.