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How a Book Becomes a Movie

Jeanne Veillette Bowerman shares what authors and screenwriters need to know about adaptations, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

The filmmaking business is complex and baffles many—even those working in it. The reality is, there is no single way to get a film made. But there’s no question that Hollywood loves adapting intellectual property. The more an author understands the different adaptation paths, the better their odds of success.

One major hurdle is the overabundance of scammers looking to exploit a writer’s dream of getting their work published or produced—making them a perfect target. But the best way to protect yourself is to understand how the book-to-film process works and how to identify a scam when you see one.

As a screenwriter, Jeanne Veillette Bowerman has adapted other author’s work, including a Pulitzer Prize-winning book, and she’s also worked closely with authors, guiding them on how to navigate Hollywood. She’ll dive deep into the processes to help writers come to the negotiation table well-informed.

This live webinar will be interactive with plenty of time for questions and answers.

Click to continue.

If you want more online education, see the full list of WDU courses here.

Join Us This Summer for the Writer's Digest Annual Conference!

Writer's Digest Annual Conference offers everything you need to advance your writing career creatively and professionally. Gain invaluable tips to improve your craft, explore publishing options and learn how to establish a sustainable career—all while being inspired by successful authors and your fellow attendees. It’s all brought to you by Writer’s Digest, the experts at nurturing and developing writers at every stage of their career for over 100 years.

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Listen to "Writer's Digest Presents" Now!

Our newest episode of "Writer's Digest Presents" is now available! In this episode, senior editor Michael Woodson sits down with Bookshop.org's CEO to discuss the importance of indie bookstores in culture, how COVID-19 changed the game for Bookshop, and more.

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