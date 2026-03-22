How a Book Becomes a Movie

The filmmaking business is complex and baffles many—even those working in it. The reality is, there is no single way to get a film made. But there’s no question that Hollywood loves adapting intellectual property. The more an author understands the different adaptation paths, the better their odds of success.

One major hurdle is the overabundance of scammers looking to exploit a writer’s dream of getting their work published or produced—making them a perfect target. But the best way to protect yourself is to understand how the book-to-film process works and how to identify a scam when you see one.

As a screenwriter, Jeanne Veillette Bowerman has adapted other author’s work, including a Pulitzer Prize-winning book, and she’s also worked closely with authors, guiding them on how to navigate Hollywood. She’ll dive deep into the processes to help writers come to the negotiation table well-informed.

This live webinar will be interactive with plenty of time for questions and answers.

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