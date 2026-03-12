Empowering Indie Authors in 2026: Hurdles and Advice From Industry Experts

(Editor's note: The programs and services mentioned in this piece should not be considered an endorsement. Do a thorough review before paying for editing, publishing, or related services.)

Authorpreneurs hustle, hard. Often self-taught, they dig in to learn about craft, and about everything from book design to distribution channels to standing out in a crowded market. They do it all because they believe in the story they’re writing.

Places like Midnight Editors, Atmosphere Press, and PHX Oasis Press wholeheartedly believe in indie authors, providing programs and services to smooth the writer’s journey. Read on for common hurdles they see, how they work to empower indie success, and ways they think authors can empower themselves.

Midnight Editors: Empowering Strong Narratives

Lauren Wise (Wait), Founder of Midnight Editors, knows having a strong narrative is key to publishing well. It means the author has a strong sense of creative ownership. Wise primarily works with writers who have a book written and need help refining it, with precision and respect.

Lauren Wise

“My job isn’t to change an author’s voice,” she stresses. Her editing services begin with an assessment to know “what [the author] needs, and what they shouldn’t throw money at.”

Wise offers coaching, education, publishing path strategy, and retail readiness. She’s thrilled to see indie authors breaking through and claiming their seat at the table, and says, “Indie publishing is a way to tell stories traditional publishing isn’t willing to print, or is scared to print.”

Biggest Hurdles Indie Authors Face:

Understanding timing, energy, and costs of different publishing paths

Knowing when to bring in an editor

Wise’s Tips for Indie Authors:

Treat authorship as a business. Learn all the things, including the different publishing paths. Vet every person you hire and ask to talk to other authors who’ve used them. Be diligent about understanding every contract.

Own your audience. Establish a readership that will follow you wherever you decide to publish. Part of this is being willing to put yourself out there. Connect with the local community, get to know your librarians and bookshop owners.

Don’t skip steps. Every book needs to be edited at least once. Interview editors, invest in your cover design, work with a publicist even if it’s on a small scale.

Atmosphere Press: Empowering Ownership and Publication

“Authors often want the full creative control of self-publishing, with the wide distribution and marketing support offered by traditional publishers,” explains Megan Sells, acquisitions manager and developmental editor at Atmosphere Press. “Traditional publishing doesn’t offer this, which leads many writers to self-publish.”

Megan Sells

Atmosphere Press offers a hybrid option. “We want to give people the best of both worlds—a team of people to support the author—editors, design, printing, distribution—in creating the best quality book we can, but also, the author keeps all ownership,” Sells says. “They’re the ones making money from the book sales. They’re in the driver’s seat and their original material goes out into the world.”

Biggest Hurdles Indie Authors Face:

Giving up creative control

Learning all the things to self-publish

Sell’s Tips:

Find your writing practice and stick with it. Then, share your writing with as many people as you can as early as possible. Sharing early takes the sting out of receiving feedback and normalizes that rewriting is a key part of the process.

Learn from reliable industry resources, such as Atmosphere’s blog and online estimate calculators. Reedsy and Jane Friedman are also great. Learn the rules so you can break them when it feels right for you.

Do your research into publishing contracts. Atmosphere’s is “so fair, we make it public.” Find it here.

PHX Oasis Press: Empowering Belonging

PHX Oasis Press (POP) creates space for local authors to meet in-person, make connections, and realize they aren’t alone on the journey. Encouragement is so easy to give, and helps combat the self-doubt all writers feel. POP’s most popular event is a low-key networking event hosted in collaboration with Arizona State University’s Authorpreneurship team—small tables, guided group discussion, all fueled by attendee questions.

PHX Oasis Press networking event

We frequently hear, “I’m not a real writer.” That often comes from a misguided belief that to be a “real writer” you have to be published. We believe, if you love writing words, you’re a writer. Wherever you want those words to take you, and wherever you are on your writer’s journey, is deeply personal.

Biggest Hurdles Indie Authors Face:

Imposter syndrome

Finding and connecting with local resources

Skochil’s Tips:

Tracy Skochil

