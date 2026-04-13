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Emotional Connections (From Script)

In this week’s round up from Script magazine, “St. Denis Medical” co-creator and showrunner discusses character dynamics in season two of the hit series, and more!

Script Magazine

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, "St. Denis Medical" co-creator and showrunner Eric Ledgin discusses focusing on character dynamics in season two of the hit comedy series, read our interview with filmmaker and author Genki Kawamura, listen to the latest "Reckless Creatives" podcast episode, and more!

UNDERSTANDING SCREENWRITING: John Wayne in a Parody of Downton Abbey?

Guess which of this month’s following films those two opposites show up in: Send Help, Angel and the Badman, Fackham Hall, The Bluff.

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Emotional Connections: A Conversation with Co-Creator and Showrunner Eric Ledgin on Season Two of “St. Denis Medical”

Eric Ledgin discusses focusing on character dynamics and relationships, the mentor-mentee relationship between Bruce and Matt, Joyce’s mission-driven journey, using character as a comedy device, and more!

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Outlining Techniques Before You Type FADE IN

Eight on-demand webinars from working screenwriters and story consultants who know what sells. Your outline isn’t just preparation—it’s your creative roadmap and your competitive advantage.

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Blending Gameplay and Feature Film Storytelling: Genki Kawamura Discusses Exit 8

Genki Kawamura discusses delineating the difference between novel writing and screenwriting and manifest spaces and liminal ones.    

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How a Book Becomes a Movie: What Authors and Screenwriters Need To Know

In this live webinar, Jeanne Bowerman will pull from her expertise adapting a Pulitzer Prize-winning book, navigating Hollywood, and help writers navigate the adaptation process.

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Reckless Creatives Podcast – JDIFF Executive Director Susan Gorrell: Making a Film Festival Plan ... and Winging It

Susan Gorrell drops incredible advice on fests and more. Film festivals not only highlight incredible talent, but also provide great networking opportunities for indie filmmakers. 

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