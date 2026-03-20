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6 Proven Tips to Build an Author Brand Readers Love and Remember

Three Arizona authors share the strategies—intentional and accidental—that helped them build an author brand readers love and remember.

Lorraine Haataia
Lorraine Haataia

Ask a roomful of writers what “author brand” means and you’ll get a roomful of answers. Authors who have built loyal audiences tend to agree: Author brand isn’t something you bolt on after the fact. It grows from the intersection of who you are and what you love.

(List of Book Fairs and Book Festivals by State.)

I interviewed three Arizona authors with distinctive brands across travel writing, crafts and women’s fiction, and crime thrillers. Their paths couldn’t be more different. The lessons couldn’t be more aligned.

Start With Passion

Roger Naylor has written about Arizona for more than two decades—not through a calculated strategy, but a lifelong love affair with the state. He calls himself “a travel writer who hates to travel,” focusing exclusively on Arizona: hiking, exploring, eating, writing for a local audience. That specificity is the brand. He’s not a neutral reviewer. He’s a champion of one state, writing from a place of joy.

Roger Naylor

“Whatever brand you try to build has to be based on passion or it won’t be sustainable,” Naylor says. “In this new world of AI, people will crave the authentic and genuine. Be prepared to deliver.”

Kathy Cano-Murillo, the Crafty Chica, took a similar approach. Author of 12 books spanning craft instruction, women’s fiction, and biography, she didn’t engineer her brand—she followed what she loved. Her shorthand: “Ugly Betty meets Martha Stewart.” Compact, memorable, instantly clear. “Once you pinpoint your signature style, you can use it as a guide for everything you create and share,” she says.

Find the Through-Line in Your Work

Crime thriller author Dharma Kelleher writes fast-paced, action-driven stories built on themes of justice, resilience, and found family. When she set out to define her author brand across two published series, the challenge was finding language that captured genre, tone, and reader expectations in a phrase that could grow with her. She landed on a tagline that does exactly that: "Thrillers and Urban Fantasy Where Queer Women Kick Ass." Seven words that tell readers precisely what to expect—and who the books are for.

Dharma Kelleher

When she later pivoted to urban fantasy, the tagline expanded rather than changed entirely, because the underlying brand—same themes, same style—remained intact. Her visual identity reinforces it: a distinctive logo, a dark moody website that signals thriller, and consistent color throughout.

Her advice: Look for the connective tissue in your own work. What themes or sensibilities keep surfacing? Your brand lives at that intersection.

Build Visibility Before You Need It

All three authors agree: Don’t wait until the book is done to start showing up. Naylor built his following through years of consistent posting—hikes, towns, restaurants, discoveries. When his books came out, the audience was already there. He also learned a launch isn’t one-time: When federal park cutbacks made headlines in 2025, he made fresh press releases about his book Arizona National Parks and Monuments and was back on TV and radio within the week—same book, new angle.

Cano-Murillo recommends starting a newsletter early. “It holds you accountable and builds a relationship. They will cheer you on and celebrate when your book is released.” She also cross-promotes creatively: At her novel’s launch, she gave away craft kits featuring projects her fictional characters made. Her platform stack: website first, newsletter second, then events and social media.

Kathy Cano-Murillo

“Meet your readers where they are,” she says. “Don’t be afraid to join new communities.”

6 Takeaways for Building Your Author Brand

Here’s what the strongest author brands have in common:

  • Ground your brand in genuine passion. If you don’t love it, it won’t be sustainable.
  • Find your through-line. The themes and sensibilities that recur across your work are the core of your brand.
  • Build your platform before you need it. A newsletter, consistent social presence, and updated website create the audience you’ll want at launch.
  • Give your brand a visual language. Consistent fonts, colors, and imagery make you instantly recognizable across touchpoints.
  • Cross-promote creatively. Connect your audiences, products, and platforms. One book, many angles.
  • If you can’t see the path, create your own. As Naylor says: “No one had this job and then retired.” The best brands don’t follow templates. They follow their creators.

Meet These Authors in Person

You can meet all three authors at the Arizona Author Book Festival in Phoenix on May 3, 2026. The free event features author talks, book signings, children’s story time, food, live music, and giveaways. Roger Naylor is one to two keynote speakers at the event. The festival supports authors, champions literacy, and raises awareness for autism—100 percent of sponsorships and vendor fees benefit SEEDs for Autism, a nonprofit providing education, social skills, and vocational training for teens and adults on the spectrum. A fitting setting: a community gathered around the love of story.

Arizona Author Book FestivalAuthor Brandauthor platformplatformreadership
Lorraine Haataia
Lorraine HaataiaAuthor
Lorraine Haataia, PhD, is the founder of Prolific Writers Life (PWL), an online community built around one goal: helping writers finish their books. Members get daily accountability sessions, expert workshops, and practical guidance on writing habits, consistency, and promoting their work so they can write regularly and grow their audience. She is the author of Finish Your Book and is currently working on her debut novel.
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