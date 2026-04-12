2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 12

For today's prompt, write a set poem. There are surprising number of ways to come at set. Every night, I set my alarm (usually after the sun sets and I watch our TV set). People set things in motion or set up a game, like billiards. Collectors often like to get a complete set; fine diners like to have a set table. Some people are set up, while others are set upon. So I hope you're ready to write a set poem; ready, set, go!

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Play with poetic forms!

Poetic forms are fun poetic games, and this digital guide collects more than 100 poetic forms, including more established poetic forms (like sestinas and sonnets) and newer invented forms (like golden shovels and fibs).

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Here’s my attempt at a Set Poem: