2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 10

First off, I just want to say that I really enjoyed all the inventive titles yesterday. I'm often delighted by everyone's creativity, but yesterday really got me. Second off, we'll be one-third of the way through this challenge after we get through today's poem. So, let's poem!

For today's prompt, write a mini poem. I'm specifically thinking of writing a poem that is fewer than 10 lines in length, but you could also write a poem that is much longer than 10 lines in length that focuses on some mini-topic, whether that's a small person, place, or thing; or perhaps, a small idea or institution or, well, whatever your creativity concocts. One way or another, write mini.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Play with poetic forms!

Poetic forms are fun poetic games, and this digital guide collects more than 100 poetic forms, including more established poetic forms (like sestinas and sonnets) and newer invented forms (like golden shovels and fibs).

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Here’s my attempt at a Mini Poem: