2025 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 29

Tomorrow is the final day of the challenge? Let's make today count!

For today’s prompt, write a remix poem. Turn your haiku into a sonnet or your sonnet into free verse. Or take a favorite line from one of your poems and make it the title of a new poem. You can remix one of your poems from this month, or you can reach back further into your bag of poems. Also, not sure if I'm going to go this route today yet or not (check my example poem below), but I often like to mix several of my poems together into something new.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them. If you have a wild idea, follow it.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval like on the old site.

*****

Writer's Digest is celebrating our 20th Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards with new categories and prizes. We’re looking for your best poems of 32 lines or fewer or un-published chapbooks 25 pages or fewer. Any form of poetry is eligible including epic, free verse, odes, pantoums, sonnets, villanelles, and even haiku. This is the only Writer’s Digest competition exclusively for poets. Win cash and an article about you in the July/August issue of Writer’s Digest.

(Note: This is completely separate of the November PAD Chapbook Challenge.)

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Remix Poem: