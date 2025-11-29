ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
2025 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 29

For the 2025 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets write a poem a day in the month of November. Day 29 is to write a remix poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Tomorrow is the final day of the challenge? Let's make today count!

For today’s prompt, write a remix poem. Turn your haiku into a sonnet or your sonnet into free verse. Or take a favorite line from one of your poems and make it the title of a new poem. You can remix one of your poems from this month, or you can reach back further into your bag of poems. Also, not sure if I'm going to go this route today yet or not (check my example poem below), but I often like to mix several of my poems together into something new.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them. If you have a wild idea, follow it.

*****

Writer's Digest is celebrating our 20th Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards with new categories and prizes. We’re looking for your best poems of 32 lines or fewer or un-published chapbooks 25 pages or fewer. Any form of poetry is eligible including epic, free verse, odes, pantoums, sonnets, villanelles, and even haiku. This is the only Writer’s Digest competition exclusively for poets. Win cash and an article about you in the July/August issue of Writer’s Digest.

Click to continue.

(Note: This is completely separate of the November PAD Chapbook Challenge.)

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Remix Poem:

“I Don't Think I Need to Explain”

The world can fall apart on a plane
or a train or an empty street, and if
you try hard enough and think about

the world, you really can open a window
and hear the birds singing; I assumed
everyone who wanted some got some.

(Note about my remix: I decided to lift only phrases from my what, when, where, who, why, and how poems to use in my remix poem, including the title. It was interesting, because they weren't all in the same POV and tense.)

2025 November PAD Chapbook Challenge
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
