2025 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 3

Today's a big day! I know I've mentioned it before in previous challenges, but I've noticed that poets who can make it through day three of this challenge tend to have the best odds of making it all 30 days. So let's get at it!

For today’s prompt, take the phrase "How (blank)," replace the blank with a new word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles might include: "How to Write a Poem," "How the Heck Is This Even Possible?," "How Aerodynamics Really Works," "How Did They Know I Was Here," "How About Another Poem," and/or "Howl Into the Night Like a Werewolf Beneath the Full Moon."

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them. If you have a wild idea, follow it.

Here’s my attempt at a "How (Blank)" Poem: