2025 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 13

I don't always give a peek under the hood of how I run these daily poetry challenges, but here's a quick glimpse: I create all the prompts before the month starts and sometimes make little tweaks here or there during the month as makes sense. But I wait until the month starts to get poeming and usually don't let myself look ahead at the future prompts. I share this, because my poem for yesterday would've really worked for today's prompt. Oh well.

For today’s prompt, write a dialogue poem. The poem could include dialogue between two (or more) characters. Or it could be "in dialogue" with another poem, whether yours or that of another person (in some challenges, I've called these response poems).

By the way, here's a poem I wrote (and published in DMQ Review) using dialogue I overheard from several different people around me at an airport terminal titled "Eavesdropping."

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them. If you have a wild idea, follow it.

Here’s my attempt at a Dialogue Poem: