Nov/Dec 2025 Issue
2025 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 13

For the 2025 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets write a poem a day in the month of November. Day 13 is to write a dialogue poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
I don't always give a peek under the hood of how I run these daily poetry challenges, but here's a quick glimpse: I create all the prompts before the month starts and sometimes make little tweaks here or there during the month as makes sense. But I wait until the month starts to get poeming and usually don't let myself look ahead at the future prompts. I share this, because my poem for yesterday would've really worked for today's prompt. Oh well.

For today’s prompt, write a dialogue poem. The poem could include dialogue between two (or more) characters. Or it could be "in dialogue" with another poem, whether yours or that of another person (in some challenges, I've called these response poems).

By the way, here's a poem I wrote (and published in DMQ Review) using dialogue I overheard from several different people around me at an airport terminal titled "Eavesdropping."

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them. If you have a wild idea, follow it.

Here’s my attempt at a Dialogue Poem:

“Avoidance”

"Tell me something," she says, "Why
don't you write more poems I
can star in?" And I find I
don't have a good answer I
would like to share, so then, I
stall by looking at the sky
and, realizing it's absurd,
hear myself say the word, "Hi."

(Note on today's poem: I wrote a rather forced Welsh poetic form today, specifically the cyrch a chwta, because I find writing poetic forms helps when I'm not sure what to write.)

2025 November PAD Chapbook Challenge
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
