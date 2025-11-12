ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
2025 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 12

For the 2025 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets write a poem a day in the month of November. Day 12 is to pick a color and write a poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

After yesterday's challenging prompt, I think it's only fair to have a bit of a softball (of course, I still need to write my poem; hopefully, I didn't jinx myself).

For today’s prompt, pick a color and write a poem. The color could be the title of your poem (or part of the title). Or the color might show up somewhere in the poem. Or it might not be mentioned at all; instead, it might act as a sort of "spirit animal" or compass for your poem.

By the way, want a fun poem to read and use as inspiration? Check out Frank O'Hara's "Why I Am Not a Painter."

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them. If you have a wild idea, follow it.

Here’s my attempt at a Color Poem:

“The Bag”

She tells me to grab the blue bag,
but I only see a black one,
so I say, "There's just this black bag,"
but she says to grab the blue bag,
then someone asks, "the purple bag,"
and I look over at my son
holding the blue-black-purple bag,
though I still think it's a black one.

(Note on today's poem: I used the triolet form, because once I get started on writing poetic forms, it's hard to stop.)

2025 November PAD Chapbook Challenge
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
