2025 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 12

After yesterday's challenging prompt, I think it's only fair to have a bit of a softball (of course, I still need to write my poem; hopefully, I didn't jinx myself).

For today’s prompt, pick a color and write a poem. The color could be the title of your poem (or part of the title). Or the color might show up somewhere in the poem. Or it might not be mentioned at all; instead, it might act as a sort of "spirit animal" or compass for your poem.

By the way, want a fun poem to read and use as inspiration? Check out Frank O'Hara's "Why I Am Not a Painter."

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them. If you have a wild idea, follow it.

Here’s my attempt at a Color Poem: