2025 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 11

It's time for our second "Two-for-Tuesday" prompt of the month. As mentioned last Tuesday, you can pick one of two prompts to write your poem, or write a separate poem for each prompt, or combine the prompts to make your Frankenpoem. Your poem(s), your choice.

For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt:

Write a poetic form poem, and/or...

Write a anti-form poem.

If you need a little extra direction, think in terms of structures and forms in general (in addition to the poetic form angle). Also, click here to check out a list of more than 100 poetic forms, or check out a few of these popular (and shorter) forms:

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at a Poetic Form and/or Anti-Form Poem: