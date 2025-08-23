Writer’s Digest Annual Conference 2025 Recap
Relive the fun of the Writer’s Digest 2025 Annual Conference will illustrations from Bob Eckstein.
Almost one month ago at the end of July, Writer's Digest traveled to just outside Baltimore, Maryland to the Maritime Conference Center for our Annual Conference. It was a conference unlike any of our others as we shared breakfast, lunch, and dinner together, and also shared space with maritimers from around the world learning their trade, many of whom stopped by our table to ask questions about writing and grab a copy of the magazine.
We were thrilled to have New Yorker cartoonist Bob Eckstein join us again to live draw as many of the sessions and speakers as he was able. If you were at the conference, enjoy reliving the experience with his drawings below. If you weren't able to make it, we hope these drawings entice you to join us next year!
Check out the WD Presents podcast episode with Tiffany Yates Martin about self-editing your novel.
Listen to the WD Presents podcast episode with Jessica Berg about writing fiction based on your life.
Read Carla Hoch's FightWrite blogs on WD here.
Read The WD Interview with Jean Kwok here.
Check out Paula Rizzo's blog posts about media tips for authors here.
Listen to the WD Presents podcast episode with Rob Hart about combining genres.
Read Wanda Morris's article about why a good story can be told in any genre here.
Read Don Vaughan's article for WD about book-related world records here.
Learn more about J.D. Barker's writing at his website.
Read Alison Hill's articles about journalism here.
About Amy Jones
Amy Jones is the Editor-in-Chief of Writer’s Digest and was the managing content director for WD Books. She is the editor of the Novel and Short Story Writer's Market and Children's Writer's and Illustrator's Market. Prior to joining the WD team, Amy was the managing editor for North Light Books and IMPACT Books. Like most WD staffers, Amy is a voracious reader and has a particular interest in literary fiction, historical fiction, steamy romance, and page-turning mysteries. When she’s not reading, Amy can be found daydreaming about Italy or volunteering at her local no-kill cat shelter. Find Amy on Twitter @AmyMJones_5.