Writer’s Digest Annual Conference 2025 Recap

Almost one month ago at the end of July, Writer's Digest traveled to just outside Baltimore, Maryland to the Maritime Conference Center for our Annual Conference. It was a conference unlike any of our others as we shared breakfast, lunch, and dinner together, and also shared space with maritimers from around the world learning their trade, many of whom stopped by our table to ask questions about writing and grab a copy of the magazine.

We were thrilled to have New Yorker cartoonist Bob Eckstein join us again to live draw as many of the sessions and speakers as he was able. If you were at the conference, enjoy reliving the experience with his drawings below. If you weren't able to make it, we hope these drawings entice you to join us next year!

Bob Eckstein's drawing of the decor at the Maritime Conference Center for #WDC25

Bob Eckstein's drawing of Tiffany Yates Martin during her pre-conference workshop about Mastering Backstory at #WDC25.

Check out the WD Presents podcast episode with Tiffany Yates Martin about self-editing your novel.

Bob Eckstein's drawing of literary agent Jessica Berg during her pre-conference workshop about writing high-concept fiction at #WDC25.

Listen to the WD Presents podcast episode with Jessica Berg about writing fiction based on your life.

Bob Eckstein's drawing of Fight Write author Carla Hoch at #WDC25

Read Carla Hoch's FightWrite blogs on WD here.

Bob Eckstein's drawing of keynote speaker Jean Kwok with WD editor-in-chief, Amy Jones at #WDC25

Read The WD Interview with Jean Kwok here.

Bob Eckstein's drawing of media coach for authors Paula Rizzo at #WDC25

Check out Paula Rizzo's blog posts about media tips for authors here.

Bob Eckstein's drawing of novelist Rob Hart at #WDC25

Listen to the WD Presents podcast episode with Rob Hart about combining genres.

Bob Eckstein's drawing of Wanda Morris during her #WDC25 session about writing openings.

Read Wanda Morris's article about why a good story can be told in any genre here.

Bob Eckstein's drawing of notes taken during Tiffany Yates Martin's "Shoring Up Mid-Book Sag" class during #WDC25.

Bob Eckstein's drawing of instructor Don Vaughan during #WDC25

Read Don Vaughan's article for WD about book-related world records here.

Bob Eckstein's drawing of novelist J.D. Barker at #WDC25

Learn more about J.D. Barker's writing at his website.

Bob Eckstein's drawing of journalist and instructor Alison Hill at #WDC25