What 19 Years Taught Me About Publishing a Memoir

My memoir was written in 2007 and published 19 years later. That gap wasn’t the result of laziness or abandonment. It was the result of a long education in how publishing actually works.

In 2006, while caring for my elderly mom, I blogged to keep family members informed of her welfare. Soon, to my amazement, I had followers. Complete strangers left remarks on my daily posts. At the suggestion of one of my readers, I decided to write a memoir based on my blog. The first step was creating a manuscript. Over the next 12 months, I queried 100 literary agents. I was delighted when Jane Dystel offered representation. Cursory research revealed she had repped Barrack Obama from 1990 to 2004, so I felt like I was in good company.

Jane’s colleagues helped me fine-tune my proposal. Since agents possess a treasure trove of contacts, I assumed my manuscript would find its way onto the desk of a top-notch editor.

If I could sit down with my 2007 self, freshly finished manuscript in hand, here is what I would tell her.

1. Getting an Agent Is Not the Finish Line

After querying 100 agents, I signed with a highly respected literary agent. I assumed this meant publication to be imminent. That assumption was my first mistake.

Agents advocate for your work, refine proposals, negotiate contracts, and open editorial doors. What they cannot do is override market forces. When editors declined my manuscript, the reasons were not about prose quality but rather about projected sales. A book about caregiving and death, I was told, had a limited commercial track record.

Lesson: Representation signals promise, not a guarantee of publication. Even strong manuscripts must align with market interest and perceived demand. When querying, understand not only your book’s strengths but also its commercial potential.

2. Market Viability Matters, Even for Universal Topics

Every human being will experience death. That universality does not automatically translate into sales confidence for publishers.

Editors make decisions based on comparable titles, sales histories, and current trends. If similar books have underperformed, your manuscript may struggle regardless of its merit.

Lesson: Before querying widely, research comparable titles. Check the Acknowledgments page. Figure out:

Which agents were involved?

How recently were the books published?

How did they perform?

What angle made them distinct?

Understanding the business angle for your book is as important as polishing your prose.

3. Once Editors Reject, Strategy Should Shift

When a manuscript goes on submission to multiple editors and receives rejections, it becomes difficult to resubmit the same project in the same form. The publishing world is smaller than it appears.

After my initial submission round, I learned that continuing to query without repositioning the book was unlikely to yield different results.

Lesson: If a project has been widely rejected, consider one of three paths:

Substantial revision and reframing

Waiting for market conditions to shift

Exploring alternative publishing routes

Persistence matters, but a change in strategy leads to rewards.

4. Revision Involves Repositioning as Well as Line Editing

I hired a developmental editor who encouraged structural changes and stronger narrative momentum. I revised extensively and retitled the book. Revision improved the manuscript. But I also learned that sometimes what needs attention is not just the text, it’s the framing.

Lesson: Ask whether your manuscript’s positioning clearly answers:

Who is this for?

Is the topic timely?

What makes this different from similar books?

A compelling narrative still needs a clear market identity.

5. Conferences Provide Access, Not Guarantees

Pitching at a writers’ conference is touted as a golden opportunity. I attended several, received requests for pages, and experienced near misses. What conferences truly provide is practice articulating your book succinctly and, if you are lucky, feedback.

Organizers have no control over whether an agent will offer representation. However, it is likely that agents will give more weight to pitches received at conferences once author and agent have made a personal connection.

Lesson: Treat pitch sessions as professional development. A request for pages is not a promise of representation. A rejection should not be considered as failure. Each interaction strengthens your understanding of how your project is perceived and how the industry works.

6. Platform Has Evolved and It Matters

When I first queried in 2007, social media presence was irrelevant. By 2020, it had become part of the conversation. Agents increasingly look for authors who understand audience-building and reader engagement. Platform does not replace craft, but it does reassure publishers that an author has a following which will translate into sales.

Lesson: Build authentic connections over time. Successful participation in social media indicates the potential for wide readership.

7. Literary Citizenship Creates Opportunity

One of the most meaningful lessons I learned had little to do with querying. By reviewing other writers’ work, attending local literary events, volunteering, and participating in community spaces, I built relationships. Years later, those relationships led to opportunities I could not have ever predicted. For instance, I collaborated with GrubStreet’s newsletter editor on several articles in 2012. A dozen years later, she helped me organize the launch of my first book. Publishing isn’t just transactional, it’s relational.

Lesson: Contribute to the literary ecosystem early on in your career. Recommend books by other authors. Attend book launches and book fairs. Volunteer. Generosity often precedes opportunity.

8. Alternative Paths Are Not Lesser Paths

Eventually, my memoir found its home through a different route than the one I originally envisioned. In 2026, the traditional “agent to Big Five” pipeline has lost some of its allure, even for established authors. Independent presses, hybrid models, and small publishers can provide skilled editorial collaboration, faster manuscript-to-book processing, and meaningful distribution. It is worthwhile exploring many options. Think of it as “comparison shopping.”

Lesson: Publication is not one-size-fits-all.

If I Were Starting My Memoir Today, I Would:

Clarify audience and positioning as carefully as I polish my prose.

Participate actively in social media.

View conferences as skill-building, not a guarantee of success.

Build literary community early on.

Understand that rejection has nothing to do with writing ability.

Remember that persistence works best when paired with adaptation.

Nineteen years is longer than I expected. But the education was invaluable. Publishing rewards patience; not passive waiting, but informed persistence.

The road may be winding, but it need not be aimless.

Check out Alexandra Grabbe's Seeing Joy here: