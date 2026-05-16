How to Network as a Journalist

“Get out there and talk to people. I’m not looking for Watergate. You won’t find stories sitting at your desk, staring at the computer…”

These are the words of my editor back in the late-90s when I worked as a TV investigative journalist. I haven’t shut up since. It’s great advice and answers the question in a nutshell. Building a solid network of key contacts and having a group of helpful people in our corner, is vital to success as a freelance writer. Being a chatty joiner can also lead to interview exclusives, and I’ll talk about that a bit later.

I’ve been yapping throughout my journalism journey across two continents. I’ve developed the ability to talk to almost anyone, built a sturdy network of contacts (and friends) on the way, and interviewed hundreds of people. I also know when to stay quiet and listen, which is also a huge part of networking.

Networking for journalists involves building contacts for storytelling purposes, to help improve our craft, and to create a personal and professional support network.

‘Contacts’ can refer to:

Individuals in the community who can share story leads and suggest or introduce you to sources.

Professionals and leaders (in business, academics, institutions, and politics) who can share information or provide expertise.

Fellow writers and other industry professionals, who may help your career growth, such as introducing you to editors and offer advice on the process and craft of writing.

Editors at different publications.

How does nurturing these relationships with regular communication and interaction help writers?

You’ll seldom have trouble finding sources for your articles.

The people with whom you build relationships can connect you with others in their communities.

It could help you get sought-after bylines.

It often leads to lifelong friendships with other writers.

Building good relationships with editors can lead to regular assignments or even a column.

Where Can I Network?

At events.

At local meetings or lectures.

Council meetings and political rallies (especially if you cover local politics).

Professional organizations, hobby groups, clubs, non-profits, associations, and societies.

At a coffee shop (with colleagues and/or acquaintances).

Writing groups and conferences.

Online forums.

Social media groups.

Talking to neighbors.

Community events.

Engaging on Facebook pages.

LinkedIn, X, and wherever writers hang out online.

At a place of worship.

Local theatre groups.

Book events, author signings, talks, and seminars.

If someone invites you out for lunch or coffee, or asks you to attend an event, go if you can. As a fulltime journalist and producer, I always found time to schmooze.

For example, when I covered international issues, I decided to attend United Nations Association meetings and started chatting with a man who told me Paul Rusesabagina (the hotelier depicted in the movie Hotel Rwanda) was coming to town. This led to an exclusive interview for our PBS station. I was also invited to Denver-Baghdad City Council meetings, which led to an in-studio interview with one of only 4 female members of the Baghdad City Council at the time.

So, you never know who you’ll meet and what you’ll discover when you mingle and start talking to people at events.

But what if I’m shy and hate talking to strangers?

You can't just turn up at events and nurse a drink in the corner. You need to put yourself out there, ‘work the room,' and start talking to people.

As writers we tend to be introverted. It’s the nature of our work, spending hours alone tapping away at a keyboard. But unless we’re strictly writing fiction or personal essays, our work cannot be done in a vacuum. We write about the lives of other human beings after all, and this necessitates engaging with them.

It’s relatively easy to strike up conversations, it could be a comment about the delicious hors d’oeuvres at an event or asking someone about a particularly lovely jewelry piece, “Is that Navajo?” This often leads into a friendly chat about who you are and why you’re there. Common interests are a great icebreaker, maybe a hobby, traveling, or a local sports team.

How to talk to people

When I say talk to people, I mean initiating conversation and being friendly and engaging, not talking to the point of being overbearing or hogging a conversation. Initiate, then back away, and let others talk. Put your listening ears on, as my teachers used to say.

Show an interest in who they are and what they do. It’s astounding how many people are never asked about themselves. It seems that people are just waiting to talk rather than truly listening to another person.

Talk to people, tell them about yourself but always direct your attention back. You want to know about them, what they do, what they know.

“If we were supposed to talk more than we listen, we would have two tongues and one ear.” - Mark Twain

My biggest tip: Just be yourself. Unless you’re acting in a play, who else can you be? This isn’t high school. I’ve never been cool. I tend to ramble, I can be a little awkward and clumsy at times, and I stick out because of my accent. When I first moved to the USA some people couldn’t even understand what I was saying. I never let it faze me. In fact, “where are you from?” is usually the first question people ask me, so it’s a great conversation starter.

Contacts can be broken up into two camps:

SOURCES/STORY NETWORKING – the people you will seek out to help find stories, and those who will potentially be IN your stories, your interviewees or primary sources.

– the people you will seek out to help find stories, and those who will potentially be IN your stories, your interviewees or primary sources. PROFESSIONAL NETWORKING – the people who can help your career.

Networking for Sources and Stories

Depending on the nature of your work, and whether you’re a generalist or a niche writer, contacts can be divided into several categories:

A list of people you call often just to see what’s going on. If you cover a regular beat, this could include emergency services personnel, local councilors, politicians, and your favorite ‘informant’ (a person who always seems to know what’s happening in their area).

Individuals in professional organizations, community workers and non-profits.

Topic experts.

People in your writing niche, for example if you write about fashion then you should have some designers in your rolodex.

The quick answer is—research.

When conducting research, names of experts, enthusiasts, and anyone involved, will appear in articles and publications. Contact them. What’s their expertise, interest, or involvement in the story or subject? Will they make a good source, or can they provide useful information for a piece?

You can find sources through conversations, in person or online. Local Facebook pages can be a great resource for stories and sources. While covering Hurricane Helene in upstate South Carolina, I found several people to interview through Facebook pages.

Not everyone will be friendly; some individuals may be openly hostile when you contact them. People say no all the time, it’s just part of the job.

Regardless of their response, include each person you connect with in your contacts list. You may need their expertise or knowledge for a follow-up piece. Just note down in large red letters ‘do not contact’ next to the nasty ones.

GROUPS AND ORGANIZATIONS

Join professional or casual groups within your niche or in an area you’d like to cover. Not only will you meet knowledgeable people, but members may also offer story ideas.

Contacts can provide great leads. I stumbled upon a breaking news story involving military jets and police helicopter near-misses, just by calling someone a contact of mine suggested.

Network Online

There are countless opportunities for networking online through social media platforms.

Social media sites like Facebook offer groups on any number of topics and issues. For example, I joined several groups on Yellowstone National Park, because of my personal and professional interests. I’ve learned more than I ever needed to know about bear spray!

I’ve joined Welsh FB groups to keep up with current issues and to write in my native language.

People love talking about what they know and need very little prompting. Just avoid getting embroiled in online arguments when you engage.

PROFESSIONAL NETWORKING

Create a contact list of editors and check their social media, LinkedIn and X accounts. Do they still work there? Are they looking for stories?

Join a local writing group and if they hold monthly events, attend! Many groups will invite editors of local publications as speakers. I snagged my first print magazine byline after meeting an editor at a writing group event.

Join Facebook writing groups and engage.

Follow writers you admire on LinkedIn and comment on their posts.

Volunteer for your writing group.

Attend writing conferences. In addition to fellow writers, you can meet editors of national publications, literary agents and other industry professionals.

Writing Groups and Conferences

Meeting in person is far more advantageous than online interactions. After speaking to an editor or literary agent at an event, it’s easier to pitch an idea later and they’re much more likely to respond.

Within a writer’s group we can share success stories and failures; accept and offer advice. Who else but fellow writers truly understand our eccentricities? At a conference you’ll also learn about all aspects of writing, including the business of freelancing. You’ll meet others in the industry who can help you advance and hopefully you’ll make new writing friends.

Building a network of contacts is just the beginning; maintaining and nurturing these relationships is an ongoing process. An occasional friendly email or a quick phone call is all it takes to keep in touch. Or you can opt for a regular chat over coffee, or better yet, a lunch meeting.