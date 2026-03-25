Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 779

Before we get into today's prompt, just a heads up that today will be the final Wednesday Poetry Prompt until May 6. That's, of course, because we'll be poeming every single day of April, starting next Wednesday on April 1 for the 19th annual April Poem-A-Day Challenge! Check out the guidelines here.

For this week's prompt, write a spring poem. Like clockwork, Georgia is turning yellow with pollen as all the flowers bloom and the birds twitter. But spring isn't the same everywhere; in some places, there's still frigid temps. So whatever spring means to you, write that. Or write about the springs in a bed or clock.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Write a poem every single day of the year with Robert Lee Brewer's Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. After sharing more than a thousand prompts and prompting thousands of poems for more than a decade, Brewer picked 365 of his favorite poetry prompts here.

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Here’s my attempt at a Spring Poem: