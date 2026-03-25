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Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 779

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and example poem to get things started for poets. This week, write a spring poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Before we get into today's prompt, just a heads up that today will be the final Wednesday Poetry Prompt until May 6. That's, of course, because we'll be poeming every single day of April, starting next Wednesday on April 1 for the 19th annual April Poem-A-Day Challenge! Check out the guidelines here.

For this week's prompt, write a spring poem. Like clockwork, Georgia is turning yellow with pollen as all the flowers bloom and the birds twitter. But spring isn't the same everywhere; in some places, there's still frigid temps. So whatever spring means to you, write that. Or write about the springs in a bed or clock.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

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Write a poem every single day of the year with Robert Lee Brewer's Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. After sharing more than a thousand prompts and prompting thousands of poems for more than a decade, Brewer picked 365 of his favorite poetry prompts here.

Click to continue.

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Here’s my attempt at a Spring Poem:

“Springtime,” by Robert Lee Brewer

Everywhere, I can sense the return
of the birds and the bees and the ants
and so very many other bugs.

wednesday poetry prompts
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
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