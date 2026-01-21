ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 770

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and example poem to get things started for poets. This week, write a food poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

For this week's prompt, write a food poem. The poem could be about eating food, preparing food, serving food, avoiding food, or searching for food. It could be an ode to a favorite dish or merely feature food as a side character in a poem about something else entirely.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at a Food Poem:

“School Days,” by Robert Lee Brewer

Most mornings, I feed the kids
then the cats, who follow me
like little lost sheep who mew
until I fill their small bowls
with something good. The children
then get themselves ready for
school as the cats both arrange
themselves in the living room
like contented deities
as I pack lunches before
they send me and the kids off
to our morning adventures.

