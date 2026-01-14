Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 769

For this week's prompt, write a common poem. The poem could be about a common person, or a common day, or a common appointment. Maybe the poem starts in a common situation that turns uncommon. Common is sometimes looked down on by collectors (as in common cards, comics, coins, etc.), but there's nothing wrong with being not uncommon. And if you're really struggling with this one, think of a common phrase (like "A Penny Saved Is a Penny Earned"), make that the title of your poem, and write from there.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

*****

Write a poem every single day of the year with Robert Lee Brewer's Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. After sharing more than a thousand prompts and prompting thousands of poems for more than a decade, Brewer picked 365 of his favorite poetry prompts here.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Common Poem: