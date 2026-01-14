Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 769
Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and example poem to get things started for poets. This week, write a common poem.
For this week's prompt, write a common poem. The poem could be about a common person, or a common day, or a common appointment. Maybe the poem starts in a common situation that turns uncommon. Common is sometimes looked down on by collectors (as in common cards, comics, coins, etc.), but there's nothing wrong with being not uncommon. And if you're really struggling with this one, think of a common phrase (like "A Penny Saved Is a Penny Earned"), make that the title of your poem, and write from there.
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
Here’s my attempt at a Common Poem:
“Lost,” by Robert Lee Brewer
I know, of course, it's the same street
that passes the same school and same
church that I frequently pass, but
it still feels different than last week;
and I know, of course, it's common
to feel bent out of shape and out
of sorts, to feel so much feeling
I have trouble sleeping and not
sleeping; I know, of course, I know
it's common in these uncommon
times to think of all that's coming
and want to run; I know, of course,
there's nowhere to run, nowhere to
hide; but here I am anyway.