Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 761

For this week's prompt, write a posthumous poem. This could be an elegy for someone who has already passed (real or fictional). Or—and I know this sounds morbid, though it doesn't have to be—maybe write a poem thinking about the world after you've moved on. Facing mortality—our own and/or that of others—doesn't sound like a fun time for many, but there's no reason we can't poem through it together.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at a Posthumous Poem: