Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 758

For this week's prompt, write a tucked away poem. So what's a tucked away poem? It could be a poem about a physical object that you've tucked away—like an old letter from a loved one, a varsity jacket or graduation ring, or maybe a VHS or 8mm home video. Or maybe you've tucked away an idea or a dream (or a feeling). Or maybe you've actually tucked away an old poem that you'd like to completely revisit. Untuck it all and write some poems this week.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at a Tucked Away Poem: