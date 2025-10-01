ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 758

Every Wednesday, poets from around the world can find a Wednesday Poetry Prompt at Writer’s Digest. This week, write a tucked away poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

For this week's prompt, write a tucked away poem. So what's a tucked away poem? It could be a poem about a physical object that you've tucked away—like an old letter from a loved one, a varsity jacket or graduation ring, or maybe a VHS or 8mm home video. Or maybe you've tucked away an idea or a dream (or a feeling). Or maybe you've actually tucked away an old poem that you'd like to completely revisit. Untuck it all and write some poems this week.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at a Tucked Away Poem:

“The Car Keys,” by Robert Lee Brewer

The problem is, you see, that when
I tuck something away, I find
myself forgetting it, and then,
it is upsetting when my mind
can't recall the original
thought at all, though often so close
it feels more than subliminal,
almost like a ghost, but I chose
to be haunted by moving it
in the first place, so then, I race
on out-of-sight-out-of-mind trails
stumbling on the roots of where it
could maybe be before my face,
always running late for my fails.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

