Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 757

For this week's prompt, write an autumn poem. Yes, it may or may not feel like it in your corner of the universe, but we've crossed another seasonal threshold. In the northern hemisphere, we're into that autumn season that may or may not include pumpkin farms, warm sweaters, and Friday night football games (among many other things). Whatever autumn means to you, write it out this week.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at an Autumn Poem: