Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 757

Every Wednesday, poets from around the world can find a Wednesday Poetry Prompt at Writer’s Digest. This week, write an autumn poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
For this week's prompt, write an autumn poem. Yes, it may or may not feel like it in your corner of the universe, but we've crossed another seasonal threshold. In the northern hemisphere, we're into that autumn season that may or may not include pumpkin farms, warm sweaters, and Friday night football games (among many other things). Whatever autumn means to you, write it out this week.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at an Autumn Poem:

“Windows Down And...,” by Robert Lee Brewer

I feel the cool air against my arm
driving along this swerving mountain
road smelling smoke and hoping it's not
a forest fire as the leaves explode
around me in a thousand shades of
autumn and I'm driving myself home
wherever I'm headed because I'm
headed only ever toward you.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

