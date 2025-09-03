Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 754
Every Wednesday, poets from around the world can find a Wednesday Poetry Prompt at Writer’s Digest. This week, write a wall poem.
For this week's prompt, write a wall poem. At this very moment, you may be trapped between four walls or separated from others by a wall or stuck in a wall of confusion. As a teenager, I remember watching the Berlin Wall come down, taping posters and show flyers on my walls, and reading Charlotte Perkins Gilman's "The Yellow Wall-paper" for the first (of many) time(s). Whether you think of drywall or Wall Street, be sure to paint the walls with your poems this week.
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
Write a poem every single day of the year with Robert Lee Brewer's Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. After sharing more than a thousand prompts and prompting thousands of poems for more than a decade, Brewer picked 365 of his favorite poetry prompts here.
Here’s my attempt at a Wall Poem:
“In pace requiescat!,” by Robert Lee Brewer
His walls were covered in affirmations
and equations, possible shot angles
to take on a pool table, and theories
on the afterlife, especially when it
came to orbs. This man, filled with ideas
and ambition, no longer looked larger
than life; instead, he seemed eager
to prove he still had something to share,
but there's a small boy inside me that
will never forget (even as I forgive
and question whether I should) and
he only sees the dark motivations
seeking to stake a claim through
the heart of the world, whether right
or wrong, and always a way out; but
there he was caged by his basement
walls and karma closing in moment
by moment, sealing him out of my life
like Fortunato in the family vault.