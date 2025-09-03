ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Sept/Oct Cover Reveal
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 754

Every Wednesday, poets from around the world can find a Wednesday Poetry Prompt at Writer’s Digest. This week, write a wall poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

For this week's prompt, write a wall poem. At this very moment, you may be trapped between four walls or separated from others by a wall or stuck in a wall of confusion. As a teenager, I remember watching the Berlin Wall come down, taping posters and show flyers on my walls, and reading Charlotte Perkins Gilman's "The Yellow Wall-paper" for the first (of many) time(s). Whether you think of drywall or Wall Street, be sure to paint the walls with your poems this week.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

*****

Write a poem every single day of the year with Robert Lee Brewer's Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. After sharing more than a thousand prompts and prompting thousands of poems for more than a decade, Brewer picked 365 of his favorite poetry prompts here.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Wall Poem:

“In pace requiescat!,” by Robert Lee Brewer

His walls were covered in affirmations
and equations, possible shot angles
to take on a pool table, and theories
on the afterlife, especially when it
came to orbs. This man, filled with ideas
and ambition, no longer looked larger
than life; instead, he seemed eager
to prove he still had something to share,
but there's a small boy inside me that
will never forget (even as I forgive
and question whether I should) and
he only sees the dark motivations
seeking to stake a claim through
the heart of the world, whether right
or wrong, and always a way out; but
there he was caged by his basement
walls and karma closing in moment
by moment, sealing him out of my life
like Fortunato in the family vault.

wednesday poetry prompts
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite Map
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;