Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 753
Every Wednesday, poets from around the world can find a Wednesday Poetry Prompt at Writer’s Digest. This week, write a six words poem.
For this week's prompt, write a poem using at least 3 of the following 6 words:
- Light
- Night
- Please
- Stop
- Thorn
- Unite
For an extra challenge, use all 6 words in your poem.
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
Here’s my attempt at a Six Words Poem:
“lovers unite,” by Robert Lee Brewer
don't laugh and don't tease
as you do what you please
on every summer night
in the fading twilight
don't stop and don't scorn
as you touch every thorn
in the fields of delight
where the lovers unite