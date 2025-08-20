Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 752

For this week's prompt, write a meeting poem. The meeting could be a business meeting, meeting of the minds, moonlight tryst, or something larger (like a rock concert or comic convention). Maybe it's a planned meeting or a chance encounter. It could be the first time, the last time, or somewhere in between.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at a Meeting Poem: