Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 752
Every Wednesday, poets from around the world can find a Wednesday Poetry Prompt at Writer’s Digest. This week, write a meeting poem.
For this week's prompt, write a meeting poem. The meeting could be a business meeting, meeting of the minds, moonlight tryst, or something larger (like a rock concert or comic convention). Maybe it's a planned meeting or a chance encounter. It could be the first time, the last time, or somewhere in between.
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
Here’s my attempt at a Meeting Poem:
“softball parents,” by Robert Lee Brewer
once again, we clang along the bleachers
to our familiar seats on the hot metal
as our girls put their bags in the dugout
before running laps and stretching, and
we ask how the day's going, maybe say
something about the weather, our busy
schedules, and so on, all while watching
our girls swing their bats, field their balls,
and giving their all as we cheer them on.