ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 750

Every Wednesday, poets from around the world can find a Wednesday Poetry Prompt at Writer’s Digest. This week, write a something hidden poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

For this week's prompt, write a "something hidden" poem. The hidden thing could be a physical object, like treasure, a passport, or a letter (from a friend or enemy). Of course, not everything hidden has to be physical; people frequently hide their feelings, intentions, and real thoughts on situations. So consider what could be hidden and bring it into the light with a poem.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

*****

Write a poem every single day of the year with Robert Lee Brewer's Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. After sharing more than a thousand prompts and prompting thousands of poems for more than a decade, Brewer picked 365 of his favorite poetry prompts here.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Something Hidden Poem:

“The Poet,” by Robert Lee Brewer

From an early age, I was taught
heroes hide their true identities:
Bruce Wayne as Batman, Clark Kent as
Superman, and Barry Allen as The Flash.
In one world, they saved the day;
in the other, they played make believe
that they were just ordinary people
as if fitting in was more challenging
than solving crimes and fighting evil,
and so, from an early age, I carefully
cultivated this alter ego, waiting
for my chance to save the day.

wednesday poetry prompts
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite Map
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;