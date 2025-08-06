Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 750
Every Wednesday, poets from around the world can find a Wednesday Poetry Prompt at Writer’s Digest. This week, write a something hidden poem.
For this week's prompt, write a "something hidden" poem. The hidden thing could be a physical object, like treasure, a passport, or a letter (from a friend or enemy). Of course, not everything hidden has to be physical; people frequently hide their feelings, intentions, and real thoughts on situations. So consider what could be hidden and bring it into the light with a poem.
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
Here’s my attempt at a Something Hidden Poem:
“The Poet,” by Robert Lee Brewer
From an early age, I was taught
heroes hide their true identities:
Bruce Wayne as Batman, Clark Kent as
Superman, and Barry Allen as The Flash.
In one world, they saved the day;
in the other, they played make believe
that they were just ordinary people
as if fitting in was more challenging
than solving crimes and fighting evil,
and so, from an early age, I carefully
cultivated this alter ego, waiting
for my chance to save the day.