Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 749
Every Wednesday, poets from around the world can find a Wednesday Poetry Prompt at Writer’s Digest. This week, write a “Group (blank)” poem.
For this week's prompt, take the phrase "Group (blank)," replace the blank with a new word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: "Group Think," "Group Project," "Groupies for Yacht Rock Cover Bands," and/or "Grouped Together Against Our Will."
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
Here’s my attempt at a Group Blank Poem:
“Grouping Pieces,” by Robert Lee Brewer
When I start a puzzle, of course, I look
for the edge pieces first, searching for straight
lines, and then, assembling it like a book
with a border that's firmed up like it's fate.
After that, it's about looking for shapes
and colors, finding common ground for one
area after another like grapes
growing on a cardboard vine until done.