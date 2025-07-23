ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 748

Every Wednesday, poets from around the world can find a Wednesday Poetry Prompt at Writer’s Digest. This week, write a vacation poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

For this week's prompt, write a vacation poem. Maybe you've been on a vacation this summer; maybe you've been on a vacation some other time; or maybe you've never been on a vacation. Regardless, the idea of going on vacation is one that can seem amazing to some and stressful to others. And well, vacation could also refer to vacating as well...so, as always, have fun exploring the space.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

*****

Write a poem every single day of the year with Robert Lee Brewer's Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. After sharing more than a thousand prompts and prompting thousands of poems for more than a decade, Brewer picked 365 of his favorite poetry prompts here.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Vacation Poem:

“Staycation,” by Robert Lee Brewer

No need for a ticket
on a plane or a train;
no rental car needed
to drive us all insane.
We can deliver thrills
from the comfort of home
and order a pizza
by website or by phone,
and if we start stirring
until we feel crazy,
we can leave for a bit
until we feel lazy.

wednesday poetry prompts
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite Map
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;