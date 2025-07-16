Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 747

Maybe it's just me, but it seems at times that I'm bombarded with all the darker parts of the world. It can be overwhelming and tempting to forget that there is still beauty to be found every day all around us. Sooooo...

For this week's prompt, write a beauty poem. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so I won't belabor the point or give too many of my own examples. Think about what concerns you most about beauty, whether it's positive or negative, and explore your thoughts in poetry.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at a Beauty Poem: